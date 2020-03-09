This Morning viewers claim Holly Willoughby looks like she's 'going to a funeral' in today’s sombre outfit

ITV viewers spent most of last week raving about her outfits on This Morning, but they weren't too keen the all-black ensemble Holly Willoughby wore on Monday's show.

Wearing a black faux leather skirt by Warehouse and a black jumper Sandro Paris, some said Holly looked as if she about to attend a funeral, not host ITV's flagship daytime show.

Teaming the top and skirt with black tights and black shoes, the only slight pop of colour were her frilly nude lace collar and cuffs.

"Usually I love your choices but it's a bit funeral looking," said one, who added: "Mind you, you make a bin liner look good."

"Yes need another colour," another agreed.

Others said her all-black look was "a bit dismal".

"Bit dismal for the start of spring," said one of her Instagram followers, after she posted her #HWstyle shot to the social media platform.

"Wintery look," concluded another, correctly pointing out that spring doesn't officially start till March 19.

However, many of the star's followers loved her "cute" A-line skirt, complete with faux leather frill.

Holly's faux leather skirt is selling out fast (Credit: Warehouse)

The skirt, which costs £36, is selling out fast online, with the Holly effect meaning that stock – and sizes – are now limited.

So if you want to get your hands on one, you need to act fast!

"Very stylish in black," said one fan of the look.

"Love Holly in a little black skirt," said another admirer.

"Love that skirt so much," said another fan of the Warehouse skirt.

"Love the skirt!" said another.

The jumper, meanwhile, is priced at £175 and is available on the Selfridges website, with sizes 4, 6, 8 and 12 currently available.

Holly wore a £175 Sandro Paris jumper with the black skirt (Credit: Selfridges)

"Love this outfit, you look stunning," one of Holly's fans commented.

"Black clothes blonde hair," one added, with heart eye emojis and a few flame emojis.

Usually I love your choices but it's a bit funeral looking.

"Okay I want this," concluded another.

Others commented that Holly looked "stunning" the previous night as she hosted the final of Dancing On Ice, which was won by Joe Swash.

Holly dazzled in a white embellished "dress of dreams" by Lee Petra Grebenau, that some of her followers likened to something a "Disney bride" would wear.

