This Morning viewers can't get enough of 'lady in red' Holly Willoughby's 'stunning' dress

After her dress on Tuesday's This Morning (March 10) was deemed "granny", Holly Willoughby has hit a style high with Wednesday's look.

Uploading her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram, Holly's followers declared the red floral midi dress by Ghost "stunning".

And we couldn't agree more.

The gorgeous Fleurette dress features gathering under the bust and a wide frill hem.

It costs £129 and, if you're ordering on the Ghost website for the first time, sign up to the newsletter to get 10% off.

"Effortless yet feminine, it’s adorned with a pretty tie detail around the cuffs and a keyhole back," the website states.

It's made from soft crepe and features a pretty red background with a lighter floral print.

It's currently only available online in XXS and XS, with sizes up to XL already sold out.

Holly's dress costs £129 (Credit: Ghost)

"Lovely Holly, very pretty dress," said one follower.

"The dress is beautiful Holly and you look so beautiful wearing it," said another.

"Yet again another lovely outfit," said one fan of Holly's look.

"What a lovely dress!! Great for any occasion too! Absolutely loving it on you," said another.

Another added: "Love that dress the colour really suit you."

"The lady in red," another stated.

"Red is my number one favourite colour on you," said another.

Another likened Holly to a "spring flower" in the dress.

We found a similar dress on ASOS for £35 (Credit: ASOS)

One of Holly's followers bordered on being slightly pervy, though, when they stated: "Phwoar! You know how to put a smile on my face!"

Ghost is fast becoming one of Holly's go-to brands, with the star wearing several of the store's designs in recent weeks.

However, if your budget doesn't stretch to the boho-chic designer, we've found plenty of copies online.

ASOS should be your first stop – although you'll have to be quick, the red floral midi dress trend is obviously a popular one, as sizes are limited and many of the lookalike dresses are selling out fast.

A similar ASOS floral midi with frilly hem costs £55 (Credit: ASOS)

We found a gorgeous £35 pink and red floral midi with under-bust gathering, just like Holly's dress.

While the £55 red and pink floral midi has longer sleeves and a frilly hem, just like Holly's.

Happy shopping, ladies!

