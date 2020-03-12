Holly Willoughby goes back to black as This Morning viewers reveal they love her 'beautiful' LBD

The sun was shining for her last show of the week, but Holly Willoughby decided to go back to black with her outfit for Thursday's This Morning (March 12).

The TV presenter uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot and it was a resounding yes to the dress from her Instagram followers.

Holly wore a high-neck BA&SH at Iris Fashion black crepe dress printed with white flowers.

Her LBD showed off her toned and tanned pins thanks to its high-low hem.

The dress is available online in sizes 0–3 – which is equivalent to UK sizes 6 to 12.

It costs £240 and, although it's pricey, the designer describes it as a "desk-to-dinner" dress – meaning you'd only need to buy one outfit instead of two.

That's how we'll be justifying the spend, anyway!

An exact match of Holly's dress will set you back £240 (Credit: Iris Fashion)

"Design duo BA&SH paint a vintage '30s silhouette with a Japanese-inspired floral print for this desk-to-dinner worthy dress," said the blurb.

"Kept elegantly demure, the Poppy features a ruffled collar, button fastenings on the shoulder, short puff sleeves and an elasticated shirred waistband," it added.

The website continued: "Its high-low hemline adds to its feminity."

And the dress certainly caught the attention of Holly's followers, with many saying the star looked "beautiful".

Boohoo is selling a black and white floral mini for £12.99 (Credit: Boohoo)

"You look beautiful," said one.

"Such a pretty dress," said another.

"This dress is so pretty," another fan added.

I love both the dress and the person wearing it!

"Absolutely love it!" said one style fan.

"You look gorgeous, love your dress," another commented.

"I love both the dress and the person wearing it," declared a Holly super-fan.

The longer version of the trend is on sale for £31.20 (Credit: Miss Selfridge)

If you like the look, we've found a selection of black and white floral dresses online – for a fraction of the price of Holly's designer dress.

Head to Boohoo and you'll pay just £12.99 for the brand's gorgeous black and white Printed Flute Sleeve Wrap dress.

The brand stocks a petite range and a plus size offering, so there'll be something to suit all shapes and sizes.

Over at Miss Selfridge, we love the Black Floral Angel Sleeve Mini Dress.

It's in the sale at £31.20, but there are still plenty of sizes available.

There's 25% off this little beauty (Credit: New Look)

New Look also has a sale bargain, with the store offering 25% off dresses at the moment.

You can pick up the brand's pretty Black Floral Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress for just £19.49.

Happy shopping, ladies!

