This Morning viewers were left convinced they could see “faces” in host Holly Willoughby‘s knees today (September 15).

Holly hosted the popular daytime TV show wearing a short black skirt that showed off her pins.

And, alongside a host of compliments, came a few bizarre comments from her fans.

It all started when she star uploaded her daily #HWstyle picture before heading in front of the This Morning cameras.

Holly and Phil on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Holly said: “Morning Tuesday! Skirt by @andotherstories, knitwear by @zara.”

The presenter wore a £55 belted mini skirt by And Other Stories teamed with an embroiled cardigan, £25.99, by Zara.

This Morning viewers obsessed with Holly’s knees

However, while some agreed that she just gets better with age, others were more concerned with Holly’s knees.

In particular, the “faces” they claimed to have spotted in them.

“Faces in your knees,” said one of Holly’s followers.

“I see that too,” another replied.

Others commented on the post with the crying with laughter emojis.

Another said they had seen “teddy bears”.

Boy in my work said Holly Willoughby’s knees look like a couple a camels and I canny stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/HfBy6cG0Ba — Reece Callaghan (@reececallaghan) September 15, 2020

Another posted on Twitter: “Boy in my work said Holly Willoughby’s knees look like a couple a camels and I canny stop laughing.”

It’s not the first time This Morning viewers have seen faces, or indeed creatures, in Holly’s knees.

Back in June, ED! revealed how a man called Dave took to Twitter to declare he could see a “sloth’s face” in the presenter’s knees.

He even posted a close-up shot of Holly’s legs to illustrate his point.

Tagging the ITV show, he posted: “Is it just me or can you see a sloth’s face in Holly’s knees?”

@thismorning is it just me or can you see a sloths face in Holly’s knees pic.twitter.com/oFt5Vvu8Az — dave hughes (@davygravy01) June 2, 2020

However, while some said Holly looked sizzling “hot” with her legs out, others urged her to cover up.

“Oh gawd, hide yer knees girl. Just past their sell-by date,” one said cruelly.

Others commented on the fact that Holly was wearing a jumper with Britain in the grip of a September heatwave.

“Lovely outfit, but you’ll be a bit warm in that!” quipped one.

