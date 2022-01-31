In 20 years This Morning host Holly Willoughby has gone from being an excitable Saturday morning kids’ TV presenter to style icon and sweetheart of the nation.

As the presenter of This Morning and other shows like Dancing on Ice, Holly, 40, always looks impeccably groomed.

But she hasn’t always been quite so put together.

Let’s take a look at how the First Lady of daytime TV’s style has evolved over the years.

This Morning star Holly has become the nation’s sweetheart (Credit: ITV)

How has Holly Willoughby’s hair style changed?

Holly is a natural brunette, with old clips showing her sporting dark locks, dark lips and a moody expression.

And, while she’s been a blonde bombshell since shooting to fame, Holly’s hair has gone on a journey of its own over the past 20 years.

She appeared on a CBBC show called S Club TV in 2000 – alongside actor Ben Barnes, sporting super long blonde locks.

Holly was even interviewed on SM:TV Live by Ant and Dec, who she went on to be good friends with, ending up co-hosting I’m A Celeb in 2018 in Ant‘s place.

Holly had long blonde hair when she first appeared on screen (Credit: YouTube)

She went on to host another CBBC show, Xchange, in 2002 and already her hair had a makeover.

Like most of us in the early ’00s, style was questionable. In the early days, she rocked a flicky, layered style – complete with thick, stripey highlights.

By the time Holly joined ITV – as the host of Saturday morning show Ministry of Mayhem – she’d added a fringe and cut her hair to shoulder-length.

Holly Willoughby used to have a fringe back in 2004 (Credit: Youtube)

In 2006, Holly was partnered with Phillip Schofield for the first time, on Dancing on Ice.

Her hair was long and loose again and she began trying out some glam up-dos to go with her elegant dresses on the show.

This is a look she kept for a while, occasionally changing the length.

After winning regular roles on shows like Xtra Factor and Celebrity Juice, Holly joined Phil hosting This Morning in 2009.

During her time on the ITV show, Holly’s hair morphed into the chic, grown-up bob she is now known for.

She also ditched the stripey highlights for an all over blonde colour.

Holly’s highlighted blonde locks were her trademark (Credit: ITV)

How does Holly Willoughby stay in shape?

Not only does Holly have hair we’d sell our nans for, she also has a great figure. But how does she manage to stay in shape at the same time as being TV’s most in-demand woman?

Speaking about losing weight and staying in shape, Holly previously revealed she considers the subject “private”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, she said she didn’t want to add to the “circus” which surrounds the weight of women in the public eye.

She said: “Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it’s not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I’ve eaten that day. It’s not helpful, and it’s not what’s important.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly added: “I don’t think it’s helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you’re happy and healthy, that’s really all that matters.

“It’s a personal thing for me and I think people get obsessive with it.”

Sources close to Holly have been more forthcoming however.

An insider revealed to Fabulous magazine that the star enjoys a low-carb diet, mostly munching chicken, fish and piles of veggies.

Holly told Lorraine that she has more time to exercise now her kids are older.

She said: “The children are a little bit older, so I’ve got a little bit more time for myself and I’m always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that’s all that matters.”

Her former personal trainer, Lynne Robinson, told The Sun that Holly is a fan of pilates.

Where does Holly Willoughby buy her dresses?

It isn’t just her hair and figure that have undergone a transformation. Holly’s dress sense has evolved during her time in the limelight.

She regularly shares her This Morning outfits on her Instagram page, tagging shops and designers so fans can copy her style.

Holly loves designer clothes, but she is also a fan of the high street, wearing clothes by Warehouse and Zara.

Holly’s style has matured (credit: SplashNews)

She also is a big fan of sustainable fashion and often posts about renting dresses for her TV appearances.

While Holly’s This Morning look is chic yet casual, her Dancing on Ice wardrobe really ups the glamour factor.

She’s often seen sporting sophisticated evening gowns, more suitable for weddings than the office.

As her style has evolved, Holly has taken to wearing higher necklines such as crew and sweetheart rather than anything low-cut. These days she likes to keep her “Willough-boobies” under wraps.

We think Holly looks better than ever and can’t wait to see how her style continues to evolve.

Catch Holly on This Morning weekdays at 10am on ITV.

