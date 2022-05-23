This Morning host Holly Willoughby left fans all wondering the same thing about her appearance today.

The 41-year-old daytime TV co-host seems to have subtly switched up her look, according to eagle-eyed admirers.

But even though Holly’s Instagram followers agree she’s altered her style, views are mixed about whether they prefer it now or before.

Did you spot the change in appearance for Holly Willoughby today? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

Fans pondered over Hols’ appearance as she uploaded her style snap on Insta ahead of This Morning airing on TV.

She regularly shares her outfit of the day on social media ahead of programmes she stars in.

Holly often takes the opportunity to plug whatever is coming up on the show in the caption, too.

Read more: Holly Willoughby announces huge This Morning news with Phillip Schofield

Today (Monday May 23) Holly revealed she was wearing trousers by designer Joseph and a top by fashion brand Albaray.

But some Insta observers were more interested in focusing on her hair – and believe Holly is growing her locks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

One fan who picked up on a difference in Holly couldn’t get enough of her hair.

They indicated this by including a flame emoji and a raised hands celebratory emoji alongside their words.

The supporter wrote: “Loving the longer hair, keep growing it back long.”

Holly Willoughby has maintained a shorter bob previously (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Another person repeated the observation in the post’s comments section.

But this follower suggested they preferred Holly’s hair how she had it previously.

They wrote: “Done with short hair Holly? Thought you rocked the shorter bob.”

Thought you rocked the shorter bob.

And someone else also gave their backing to Holly lopping some length out of her tresses.

“Same! I loved her short bob!” they agreed.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

Away from Holly’s hairstyle, her dedicated fans were also impressed with the rest of Holly’s immaculate appearance.

“Love that top, very smart Holly,” one complimented her.

“Amazing as always Holly,” gushed another.

And a third chipped in: “So beautiful as always, so adorable Holly.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.