This Morning: Holly Willoughby’s dress has viewers all saying same thing

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has returned to host the ITV show, after testing positive for Covid.

The mother-of-three was excited to share her latest look in a long floral dress.

However, viewers can’t help but notice that her outfit looks a lot like a nightie!

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning after testing positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s dress on This Morning

After falling ill with coronavirus, Holly has finally returned to the ITV studios to host This Morning with her pal Phillip Schofield.

On the show, Holly explained that she’s so excited to be back.

She said: “It’s so nice to be back, I feel like I’ve been away for so long.”

When Phillip asked how she’d felt after testing positive, Holly said: “Really weird. I had 48 hours of feeling really rubbish, head on the pillow, headache, all of that.

“I’m absolutely fine now, it was just waiting for that line to go! It’s like the worst advent calendar ever!”

What did Holly wear on This Morning?

The 41-year-old returned to This Morning in a ruffled pink dress by Rixo.

Holly’s dress currently costs £275 and is available in sizes 6-20.

The star also paired the look with nude heels from Gianvito Rossi, priced at £535.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared the usual post of her outfit.

In the caption she wrote: “Morning Wednesday… Sooooo lovely to be back!!! See you on @thismorning at 10 am. #hwstyle. Dress by @rixo.”

This Morning viewers are all convinced that Holly Willoughby’s dress looks like a nightie (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughy’s dress looks like a nightie

While some people think Holly has managed to pull off her floral garment, others aren’t too convinced.

Some viewers even say that the star looks like she’s in her PJs.

Fans took to Twitter to ask why the ITV daytime show host has returned in her nightie.

One viewer tweeted: “Why has Holly returned back to @thismorning in her nightie? Maybe she’s not fully over Covid yet #ThisMorning #HollyWilloughby.”

Another said: “#ThisMorning still wearing her nightie I see!”

Someone else wrote: “Why is Holly wearing her PJs on her first day back? #ThisMorning.”

