This Morning viewers thank Holly Willoughby for bringing the sunshine in her glorious summer dress

The sun is shining, the birds are tweeting and Holly Willoughby looks entirely gorgeous in her pretty summer dress.

This Morning viewers reacted with glee when the star posted her regular #HWstye picture to Instagram.

In the shot, she can be seen wearing a red floral maxi dress from Ghost.

The Marley dress costs £120 and is available online in sizes XXS to XL.

"Marley is the dress you’ll be reaching for all summer long," the blurb reveals.

"A long-line maxi, it’s an easy, button-through style that boasts a calf-flashing split. Made from our signature crepe fabric, its short gathered sleeves and covered buttons evoke a vintage-inspired sensitivity, while its arresting print feels thoroughly modern."

Holly paired the dress with her trademark nude suede courts.

The star's fans were quick to say that Holly was "bringing the sunshine" into their lives as they continue to live under lockdown.

The dress is available online in sizes XXS to XL (Credit: Ghost)

"Love the dress Holly, very fresh and spring like," said one follower.

"Yay! Loving the bright happy colours today!" said another.

"Summer is in the house," said another.

Another added: "Beautiful, natural picture. Brightened my day. Stay safe."

"Another beautifully colourful dress, makes me feel brighter to see it Holly. Thank you," posted another of Holly's admirers.

Holly brought the sunshine in her floral dress (Credit: ITV)

"Bringing the sunshine to a television near you," said another of Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield.

They added: "Don’t these two just brighten up the morning during these difficult times."

It seemed to be a sentiment many of Holly's followers shared.

"Can I just say Holly, how much I appreciate you and @schofe at the moment. I’ve always liked the show but nowadays you are both such a reassuring and happy presence in my life," said one This Morning fan.

Viewers said Holly and co-host Phillip were brightening their lockdown days (Credit: ITV)

Another woman added: "You and Phil are keeping me going. I'm having to shield at home as have terminal cancer, can't even have a hug from my husband, treatment cut back because of COVID-19, so scary times.

However, she added: "But two and a half hours of your show… The laughter alone keeps me going."

