This Morning fans plead with Holly Willoughby to change her selfie pose

Fans of This Morning have issued a desperate plea to the show's host Holly Willoughby.

Blonde Holly – and co-host Phillip Schofield – have been fronting the show for weeks without the help of stylists and hair and make-up artists.

And eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that stylish Holly is also missing the help of a certain member of the This Morning crew.

Viewers have issued a plea to This Morning's Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Before lockdown began, the show was operating with a full behind-the-scenes crew.

And that included someone to take Holly's daily #HWstyle photo.

She was often seen posing in front of a set of white cabinets backstage, where she showed off her stylish outfit ahead of the day's show.

Now, however, under new social distancing guidelines, Holly has been forced to get ready for the show by herself.

And this includes taking her own fashion photo.

But some fans of This Morning are getting fed up of seeing Holly's daily look from the same angle.

And some have even gone so far as to plead with the star to use a "different pose".

The comments were posted on an Instagram shot of her black and white gingham Oasis dress.

One user said: "Ever thought of maybe using a different pose? Just saying."

Another asked: "Why is your camera on the ceiling?"

Holly takes the picture by holding her right arm high above her head and angling the camera down so fans can see her entire outfit, including her shoes.

However, fans have previously urged her to mix it up a bit.

"Loving the new camera angle but what say we go crazy and use the left arm tomorrow. Just for the craic," one commented.

"Love this lady... please change the angle of the photos for us," said another.

Some even suggested that Holly take a mirror selfie.

However, if you've ever tried to take one yourself, you'll know it's pretty tough to get your entire body in the shot.

Of course, some of Holly's followers were quick to jump to the star's defence.

One said: "They are doing their best with no one to hold camera."

Another added: "It's to show the outfit so there's not really much else she can do."

