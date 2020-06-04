This Morning fans love Holly Willoughby’s blouse but it’s too expensive

She might be the queen of morning telly but Holly Willoughby has upset some of her devoted fans.

Fashion fans will know that the This Morning host uploads a daily #HWstyle picture to Instagram.

In the picture, she details the outfit she'll be wearing on the day's show.

Some Holly Willoughby fans are frustrated by her expensive outfits (Credit: ITV)

However, recently fans have picked up on a frustrating new habit – and some have been urging her to stop.

Today, Holly revealed she was wearing a Tory Burch navy polka dot shirt teamed with LK Bennett trousers.

The top retails at £380, while the trousers come in £93.75.

It means the total cost of Holly's outfit – minus shoes as she hasn't revealed where they're from – is a whopping £473.75.

Now, while many say Holly can afford the outfits, it's getting on the nerves of people who want to steal her style.

"Great shirt but at £380 it's sadly out of my reach," said one Holly fan, adding the sad face emoji.

Another said: "Stunning but £380 for the shirt [crying emoji]."

A third said: "£380 for that shirt!"

Another commented: "Beautiful, but at £380 that blouse is a bit out of my price range."

On Wednesday's show (June 3), Holly wore a £350 Beulah London dress.

The previous day she wore a shirt costing £100 and a designer skirt by Kate Spade.

It's currently reduced from £205 to £123 online.

In fact, the last time Holly appears to have worn a piece that had more of a high street price tag was back in mid-May.

On May 13, she wore an Oasis dress that was on sale on the John Lewis website for around £50.

However, the high prices haven't put some of her fans off.

New research suggests that, during lockdown, the "Holly effect" has been in full swing.

LoveTheSales has revealed that Holly's influence on UK shopping searches has doubled during the pandemic.

The data revealed Holly's top five most-sought-after outfits, and they're all from designer brands.

Searches for "yellow midi dresses" soared by 57% when Holly wore her J Crew midi dress on May 20.

Online searches for "Whistles dresses" increased by 77% when the TV presenter wore the brand's black and white blossom dress in March.

Holly's £260 Sandro Paris dress from April also made the list, as did two dresses from Ghost.

When she returned from her half-term break on Monday (June 1), searches for yellow floral dresses soared by 86% thanks to her gorgeous Ghost dress.

