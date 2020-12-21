The Radford family are infamously known as Britain’s biggest family.

Noel and Sue Radford, from Lancashire, have a whopping 22 children to deal with on a daily basis.

As a result, it’s pretty easy to imagine their Christmas time as being complete chaos!

However, it turns out Noel and Sue have somehow managed to make it look like a total breeze.

The Radford family all spend Christmas together (Credit: YouTube)

How does the Radford family celebrate Christmas?

Despite having 22 children, the family famously doesn’t claim a single benefit.

Instead, they manage to live entirely off of Noel and Sue’s bakery business.

“We save for it over the year, putting money away in an account. I do supermarket savings stamps for the food shop too,” she said previously.

According to the family, they spend up to £200 on each of their children. So that’s a massive £5,000 to save every year!

The family have to pack 22 stockings every year (Credit: YouTube)

How long does it take the Radford family to decorate?

In their latest YouTube vlog, the family kickstarted their festive celebrations by decorating their home.

All the family helped out, firstly with a giant Christmas tree covered head-to-toe in decorations.

Then came the 22 family stockings, which were so heavy their needed a big wooden pole to keep them all held upright.

But the fun continued outside too, with a giant inflatable Santa blown up in their front garden.

Food shopping isn’t cheap either! (Credit: YouTube)

Coronavirus woes

Things recently became hard for the family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair had to shut their bakery after testing positive for coronavirus.

“It was impossible to leave it open so we had to close which,” said Sue on the family’s YouTube channel.

“It’s the busiest time of the year, you can’t get any orders out and we don’t have any income coming from the shop, so it’s going to hit quite hard quite honestly,” Sue said.

All the family get to join in the fun (Credit: YouTube)

Britain’s Biggest family names and ages

The Radfords are Britain’s biggest family, with Noel and Sue parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 26, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 18, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one, and Heidie, who was born in April 2020.

The couple’s 17th child Alfie was stillborn in 2014.

They also have three grandchildren, Sophie’s kids – Daisy, seven, Ayprill, five, and Leo, four.

