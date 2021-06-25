Alison Hammond ensured she was the centre of attention with her outfit on This Morning today (June 25).

The bubbly Brummie presenter looked luscious in fruity lemon and lime, wearing a long green dress with a bright yellow cardigan.

Alison completed the look with a bright yellow Alice band and yellow flower earrings – and one thing’s for sure, it was in stark contrast to the bleak weather outside!

Alison Hammond brought the sunshine on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Alison’s outfit today?

This Morning viewers were divided over the outfit – some loved it, but others were left reaching for their sunglasses.

“Alison certainly made herself the centre of attention in that outfit today,” said one.

“Is Alison sponsored by Crayola today?” asked another.

A third cruelly declared: “She looks [bleep]ing ridiculous!”

“Is Alison dressed as a pineapple?” another asked.

Another said that Alison “deserved better” and wondered who her stylist was.

“Who decided it was a good idea to dress Alison like that on #ThisMorning? I don’t really watch when she’s on but she deserves better than that,” they said.

Alison presents Friday’s show with Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning: ‘It’s good to see sunshine and vibrancy’

However, others said they thought the presenter looked “beautiful” in her bright outfit and said she was bringing the sunshine on this grey day.

Replying to the haters, one said: “I think its a good thing – this country’s full of dour and dull people, so it’s good to see sunshine and vibrancy.”

“Alison looks beautiful today in yellow and green,” said one fan of the look.

“Have to say how STUNNING and BEAUTIFUL does @AlisonHammond look on today’s @thismorning.

I love @AlisonHammond so much, she looks like a juicy fruit today, totally fab and so happy!

“She honestly radiates…..we need more Alison’s in this world PLEASE – goodness inside and out,” they added.

Another gushed: “@thismorning Alison looks so beautiful this morning in those bright colours!”

"I love @AlisonHammond so much, she looks like a juicy fruit today, totally fab and so happy!" said another.

