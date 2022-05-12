The Games host Holly Willoughby left ITV viewers divided over her choice of attire last night (May 11).

Holly hosted Wednesday night’s edition of the Olympic Games-style reality show alongside co-host Freddie Flintoff.

And, after being accused of ruining her suit by jumping in the pool the previous night, Holly decided to switch things up in the style stakes.

Holly Willoughby and host Freddie Flintoff on The Games last night (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s outfit on ITV show The Games

On last night’s show, Holly wore a beige braided leather dress by Massimo Dutti.

It has a whopping price tag of £369, with the star being styled by her resident stylist Danni Whiteman.

The dress was teamed with designer shoes by Gianvito Rossi, costing £560.

‘Holly looks like a Greggs pasty!’

However, it wasn’t the price of Holly’s outfit that caught the attention of The Games viewers.

Oh no, it was her likeness to certain food products that fans of the show seemed keen to point out!

“Why are you dressed like ravioli?” asked one bemused viewer.

“Why is Holly dressed like a sheet of lasagne?” pondered another.

Others, however, likened her look to that of a Greggs pasty!

“Why does @hollywills look like a @GreggsOfficial cheese and onion pasty,” one tweeted.

Others called for stylist Danni to be “sacked”.

“Why @hollywills is it when everyone else is wearing a jacket or coat you go sleeveless?

“Yesterday when everyone was sleeveless you wore a jacket,” they said.

“Sack the stylist or send them on a course for appropriate clothes for the climate!”

‘She’s always so stylish’

Not everyone poked fun at the look, though, with some loving it.

“One of our fave fashion icons looking beautiful as always! Need this dress,” said one.

“She’s always so stylish,” said another.

“You look gorgeous as always,” another commented.

“This outfit is literally stunning,” another declared.

The Games continues tonight (May 12) on ITV at 9pm.

