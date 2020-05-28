The full list of what children will now be banned from doing when nurseries reopen on June 1

With schools and nurseries across the country reopening on June 1, a number of new measures have been put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Parents of younger children will no doubt be especially worried about sending their little ones off to nursery.

But Busy Bees, which has 378 nurseries across the UK, has revealed what the changes will look like.

Kids will be separated into friendship groups (Credit: Pexels)

And it assures it'll be nothing like the pictures of schools in Europe. There, kids were seen playing in hoops or sitting in marked out squares in the playground.

However, as kids are welcomed back into the classroom, certain things have been banned.

Busy Bees has banned Playdough and sand pits when it reopens next week.

Games involving water are also off limits.

Elsewhere, it will divide kids into close friendship groups. This will limit the number of people they come into close contact with.

The sand pit will be out of bounds (Credit: Pexels)

Kids will spend less time indoors and more time outdoors, where coronavirus is less likely to spread.

Space inside will also be limited.

Face masks and temperature checks

All children and staff will have their temperatures checked on arrival. Families will be asked to maintain social distance while dropping off and picking up children.

The temperature checks – and regular hand washing – will continue throughout the day.

The biggest priority is, and always will be, the safety, welfare and happiness of the children in our care.

Kids will have to wear face masks. However, this will only be during the temperature checks.

Emily Brimson-Keight, head of safety at Busy Bees, told Wigan Today parents are "understandably very anxious" about sending their kids back to nursery.

Safety first

She said: "There is much speculation about how life after lockdown could look in nurseries and schools, and parents are understandably very anxious."

Kids will also have to wear face masks when having their temperature checked (Credit: Pexels)

Emily added: "The biggest priority for us is, and always will be, the safety, welfare and happiness of the children in our care."

She continued: “Now lockdown is set to be relaxed, we’re keen to offer assurance and debunk the myths about the new normal for parents at this unique time. We are confident our plans ensure the safety and, crucially, the development and happiness of children when we welcome them back."

