The Duchess of Cambridge shows off her post-lockdown hair transformation

The gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge has showed off her post-lockdown hair transformation.

Just over a week after salons were given the green light to reopen, Kate decided to give her chestnut brown locks a little makeover.

And the results, naturally, are as stunning as the woman herself.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her hair transformation on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

During her most recent Zoom call and on a trip to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kate wore her dark hair back in a ponytail.

However, as she launched BBC initiative Tiny Happy People today (July 15), Kate showed off her new look.

Posting a series of photos to Instagram ahead of her appearance on BBC Breakfast, it appears Kate has had her highlights done.

The duchess's dark brown locks look noticeably lighter and more sun-kissed.

Wowww, she looks so beautiful. I am in love with her hair.

Kate also appeared to have had her layers cut back in, with her hair styled in Farrah Fawcett-esque flicks for the appearance.

"She looks so beautiful," said one royal fan.

Duchess branded "hair goals"

"Kate is #hairgoals!! So lovely," said another.

"Our duchess is glowing – simply radiant," another confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 13, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

"Her hair! WOW!" exclaimed another of Kate's honey-coloured highlights.

"Right!? She looks phenomenal!!" another agreed.

"Wowww, she looks so beautiful. I am in love with her hair," said another.

"Someone’s had their hair done!!" said another.

"That bouncy blow dry!!!!" another fan commented.

A "great outfit", too!

Others commented on Kate's outfit.

For the launch, Kate wore a navy and white spotted dress by Emilia Wickstead.

It's currently reduced to £469, having originally been on sale for £1,565.

"What a great outfit on her – she looks great in classic styles," said one fan of her look.

"Another spot on fashion choice from the duchess. Polka dots are timeless," said another.

Others commented that Kate would've made a great pre-school teacher after the BBC Breakfast segment.

It saw her chatting to parents and their young children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 13, 2020 at 10:04pm PDT

Some even called her the "children's princess", in a nod to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

She was dubbed the "people's princess",

Posting a series of pictures and a video to Instagram, the Kensington Palace account explained Kate's new project.

It said: "Tiny Happy People is a BBC Education initiative providing a range of free digital resources, specifically designed to support parents and carers in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four."

