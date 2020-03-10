Tesco launches adorable dinosaur and unicorn bouquets for Mother's Day – and they only cost a tenner!

Mother's Day is less than two weeks away and, if you've left your plans for Mum's big day to the last minute, we may have something that'll save your bacon.

Supermarket Tesco has just launched its Mother's Day range, so if you've forgotten to book a table for lunch at your mum's favourite restaurant on Sunday, March 22, then you're in luck.

The store's Mother's Day flower range is adorable – especially its two creature-themed bouquets.

And, the best news is, they're pretty pocket-friendly, too.

We love Tesco's cute unicorn bouquet (Credit: Tesco)

Tesco is selling two adorable bouquets for Mother's Day presented in either a unicorn or dinosaur wraparound.

The bouquets cost £10 each and feature beautiful two-tone chrysanthemums and carnations.

Read more: M&S launches its Easter dessert range and it includes a triple chocolate Cracked Egg Trifle

The unicorn bunch are in shades of pink and feature a unicorn horn sticking out the top of the bouquet. It's white wrapper also features cute unicorn eyes.

The green and blue dinosaur bouquet also features red carnations and a dinosaur-style fin in the top. Its green wrap features a cutesmiling dinosaur.

There's also a dinosaur-themed bouquet (Credit: Tesco)

A great gift from little ones for their mums, the bouquets have most definitely got our seal of approval.

Tesco also has you covered if your mum sits down of an evening and indulges in a cheeky tipple.

Read more: M&S launches a new addition to its buttons range – the Caramel Filled Button!

Give her the ultimate Mother's Day double whammy of flowers and wine with Tesco's Mother's Day Flowers & TW Kempton Gin Liquer gift bag.

Costing £20, it features pink and white flowers and a bottle of rhubarb and ginger gin liqueur.

Tesco revealed: "A lovely bouquet of flowers with pink, white and dark burgundy chrysanthemums teamed with a cerise rose and pastel pink carnations, presented in a gift bag together with a bottle of TW Kempton Rhubarb and Ginger Gin."

It's a yes from us!

You'll really be spoiling Mum with flowers and a bottle of gin liqueur (Credit: Tesco)

All Tesco's Mother's Day flowers are available from March 19.

A lovely bouquet of flowers with pink, white and dark burgundy chrysanthemums teamed with a cerise rose and pastel pink carnations, presented with a bottle of gin.

Elsewhere, you can spoil your mum with a personalised bottle of fizz.

I Heart Wines has launched an online personalisation service, where you can add your mum's name and picture to the label for £20.

If she prefers fizz then Morrisons has just the thing (Credit: I Heart Wines)

Or pop into Morrisons – the supermarket is exclusively stocking the new limited-edition I Heart Mum bottles of fizz and they retail at £7.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know how you'll be spoiling your mum this year.