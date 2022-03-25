Tesco unveils huge deals on Easter eggs with one simple trick for a total chocolate bargain!

Life just got sweeter for us chocolate fans as Tesco has revealed huge deals on its Easter eggs.

The store has 23 extra-large Easter eggs on offer and they really are a total bargain.

But hurry as it’s only valid until April 5!

Enjoy a new Cadbury’s Chocolate Fingers Easter egg for only £3.50 (Credit: Tesco)

Easter eggs at a bargain price at Tesco

Chocoholics are in luck this Easter as Tesco has a wide range of eggs on offer.

The supermarket is selling an array of exclusive extra-large Easter eggs for only £3.50.

This saves a total of £1.50 compared to the normal price!

So what eggs are on offer?

Here are some of our favourites.

Fans will love the Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Giant Easter Egg that’s filled with delicious pieces of wafer biscuit.

For a mouthwatering combination of white chocolate and caramel you can also enjoy the Twix White Chocolate egg.

Shoppers can also find the Ferrero Roche egg , the Reese’s Peanut Butter egg and the Kit Kat Chunky Biscoff egg to enjoy the Easter holidays with.

We’re also excited to try the new Cadbury’s Chocolate Fingers Easter egg!

Tesco has an extensive range of Easter eggs including an extra-large Ferrero Roche egg (Credit: Tesco)

Tesco’s extensive Easter egg collection

Customers have already been stocking up on chocolate eggs in time for Easter.

And thanks to Tesco there are shelves of exclusive flavours for us all to choose from for only £3.50!

Fans are bound to find their favourites in their enormous collection of Easter eggs.

From Cadbury eggs to Quality Street, Tesco has it all!

The supermarket has 23 extra-large Easter eggs on offer that you can choose from.

But be quick before they all go.

To enjoy Tesco’s amazing Easter egg deals all you need is a Tesco Clubcard (Credit: Tesco)

How can I use these deals?

To join in with Tesco’s bargain Easter egg deals all you need is a Tesco Clubcard.

Deals can be unlocked through the Clubcard app or when using your Clubcard at the checkout.

So what are you waiting for?

You can sign up for Tesco Clubcard for free here.

