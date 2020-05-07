Tesco VE Day opening times – Bank Holiday Friday shopping hours explained

Tesco VE Day opening times have been confirmed.

Usually, the supermarket introduces reduced shopping hours on Bank Holidays.

But what has been agreed for VE Day?

Here's everything you need to know...

What are Tesco's VE Day opening times?

Tesco will not be operating reduced hours this VE Day.

According to the supermarket giant, bigger stores will open from 8am until 10pm on Bank Holiday Friday (May 8).

On Saturday, stores will open from 8am until 9am, and on Sunday, from 10am until 4pm

Every other day, shopping hours run from 8am until 10pm.

Meanwhile, Tesco Express stores will open from 6am until midnight every day.

Of course, opening times may vary from shop to shop so if in doubt, use Tesco's online store locator.

Is Tesco still delivering food?

Yes, Tesco is still delivering food to customers' homes.

In fact, the supermarket giant recently announced 120,000 new delivery slots with a further 100,000 more slots expected in the coming weeks.

The news comes after Tesco hired 2,500 extra drivers and 5,000 in-store staff,

Following the recruitment drive, Tesco now has 780,00 delivery slots every week.

However, Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis urged customers to be considerate of vulnerable people and avoid using the delivery service if possible.

"We’re doing everything we can to increase the number of slots available and to support vulnerable people," he said.

"Through a series of measures including more drivers, pickers and vans, we’ll expand the number of slots available each week. But this still isn’t enough to meet the demand.

"For this reason it is vital that customers who can come into stores and shop for themselves do so."

Is Tesco still operating elderly hour?

Yes, Tesco is still setting aside special hour slots for elderly customers.

Between 9am and 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, only elderly people are allowed to shop.

This excludes Express stores.

A spokesperson explained: "We want to help everyone through these uncertain times, especially those who need extra help."

Is Tesco still operating NHS hour?

Yes, Tesco is still operating special hours just for NHS workers.

A spokesperson commented: "As the NHS continue to work hard each day we would like to extend the thank you for all they are doing.

"Please respect them and avoid shopping during our dedicated times."

NHS hours will run every Tuesday, Thursday as well as browsing hour before checkouts open on Sundays.

NHS staff are required to bring in their work ID cards as proof of identity.

