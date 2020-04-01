Tesco announces 120,000 new home delivery slots – here's how to get one

Supermarket Tesco has added 120,000 slots for shoppers to order their groceries via home delivery and click and collect.

The news comes as the government delivered the first of its food parcels to the most at risk.

Meanwhile, Brits up and down the country continue to struggle to buy their food online.

However, Tesco has revealed its plans, which the supermarket hopes will get much-needed deliveries to those in need.

It has now revealed it has acquired more than 200 new vans as well as recruiting 2,500 drivers and 5,000 in-store pickers.

The 120,000 new slots that Tesco has added mean there are 780,000 delivery slots now available every week.

Slots released at midnight

And, while there are currently no slots available online until April 21, new slots are released daily at midnight.

Tesco said that, in the coming weeks, another 100,000 slots will be added, too.

In a bid to ensure the most vulnerable Brits get the home delivery slots, Tesco bosses are urging those who can to get their shopping in store.

Brits need to ensure they maintain social distancing measures set out by the government while doing so.

Meanwhile, online, to try and combat panic buying, the supermarket is also limiting all internet shops to 80 items each.

Through a series of measures, we’ll expand the number of slots available each week.

Most of the store's multi-pack and promotional deals are also being scrapped during the pandemic.

This is to ensure the supermarket can focus on the most in-demand essential items.

"Doing everything we can"

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said: "We’re doing everything we can to increase the number of slots available and to support vulnerable people."

He added: "Through a series of measures including more drivers, pickers and vans, we’ll expand the number of slots available each week. But this still isn’t enough to meet the demand."

Dave added: "For this reason it is vital that customers who can come into stores and shop for themselves do so."

He added this would mean Tesco could "free up as many slots as possible for vulnerable people".

Safety first

Tesco added that, going forward, home deliveries would arrive in carrier bags.

This is to minimise the amount of time vulnerable people have to spend on their doorsteps bringing their groceries inside.

