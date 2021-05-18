Swizzels has launched its first-ever Drumstick Chocolate Bar and it’s “so good” Brits’ mind are “blown”.

Instagrammer Helen J Tea shared her verdict on the chocolate bar on social media – and she said she didn’t expect it to be quite as good as it was.

Here at ED! we’ve scoffed a bar or two too, and can confirm it is indeed delicious!

In fact, we’d go so far as to say it’s a must for retro sweets fans.

Swizzels has combined chocolate and its famous Drumstick lolly in this confectionary masterpiece (Credit: Supplied)

Swizzels Drumstick Chocolate Bar is a huge hit

While it may sound a little unusual, the bar has been going down a storm.

A Swizzels rep said: “The unique flavour of the Drumstick lolly, which has been a firm favourite with the Great British public for over 60 years, has been combined with milk chocolate.

“The result is a milk chocolate bar filled with a raspberry and milk fondant centre and real raspberry pieces.”

I wasn’t expecting to enjoy so much – trust me, this works.

They added: “It’s proven to be hugely popular since launch and there’s lot of buzz around it, with people who haven’t tried it yes questioning whether to do so due to it’s wacky nature.

“It’s sure to be a talking point among families!”

Chocoholics have given it the thumbs up (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

So what have chocoholics said?

Posting pictures and videos to her grid, Instagram foodie Helen said: “The filling has the lovely fruity flavour of Drumstick sweets.

“I personally liked that it was creamy rather than chewy but was studded with freeze dried raspberry.”

Replying to a follower she revealed it was “so good”.

She added: “I wasn’t expecting to enjoy so much – trust me, this works.”

“My mind is actually blown with this one,” said one follower.

Another added: “I looooved this when I tried it.”

“Wow,” declared a third, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

You can get it for £1 in stores including Poundland (Credit: Supplied)

Where can I buy the Swizzels Drumstick Chocolate Bar?

It’s on sale and has an RRP of just £1.

You can get it in Home Bargains B&M, Co-Op, Poundland, One Stop and Iceland stores nationwide.

