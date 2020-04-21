Survey finds 67% of population STILL not washing hands properly despite coronavirus risk

As Brits will no doubt know by now, the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by washing hands thoroughly for 20 seconds.

However, new research has showed that a whopping 67% of Brits still aren't doing it properly.

Despite endless government advice, a huge number of Brits aren't using soap when they wash their hands.

Yes, really.

You should be washing hands with soap for 20 seconds during the outbreak (Credit: Pexels)

Government advice from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic told Brits to use soap and water to wash their hands.

The Gov.uk website states: "You should wash your hands for 20 seconds, using soap and water or hand sanitiser."

However, only 33% of those surveyed by ShowersToYou said they did this every time.

Earlier this month, the online bathroom retailer asked 3,183 people about their hygiene practises.

It found that despite such a large coronavirus motivated push, 67% of people are still failing to wash their hands as instructed.

"Pointless" washing without soap

Dr Aragona Giuseppe, a GP and medical advisor at Prescription Doctor, revealed how our hygiene habits can affect our health.

Dr Giuseppe said: "Not washing your hands with soap is the most detrimental thing you can do to your overall hygiene."

It's pointless washing your hands without soap, a doctor has warned (Credit: Pexels)

The GP added: "It is pointless even washing your hands if you’re not using some sort of anti-bacterial soap."

The doctor added that it’s never been "more vital to ensure you are washing your hands regularly and with a good soap, ensuring you wash them properly and in-between the fingers and wrists".

Dr Giuseppe added: "If you can’t for any reason wash them regularly using soap and warm water, you should be carrying a hand sanitiser on you."

It is pointless even washing your hands if you’re not using some sort of anti-bacterial soap.

Also in the findings, some 33% of women are at risk of contracting a UTI as they wipe back-to-front when they go to the toilet.

Don't leave the seat up

And, with not putting the toilet seat down a cause of many arguments, perhaps the survey can finally urge men to change their bad habits.

The survey showed that 77% of respondents admit to leaving the toilet set up.

If you don't have soap to hand then use hand sanitiser (Credit: Pexels)

However, sources state that flushing the toilet with the toilet seat up allows clouds of bacteria to escape into the air.

This could be especially risky during the pandemic.

ED! reported last week that tiny poo particles can even escape from a fart and, if the person passing wind has coronavirus, you could be at risk of catching it if you're close by and breathe any in.

