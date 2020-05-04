Supermarket Aldi is recruiting Brits to taste test its wine range FOR FREE

Supermarket Aldi has come to the rescue of bored Brits looking to ease their lockdown misery with a cheeky tipple.

It has announced that it is looking for wine-loving Brits to taste test its wine range.

And you won't even have to pay for the bottles, which will be delivered direct to your door.

You could be Aldi's new wine buff (Credit: Unsplash)

Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, actually, it isn't.

All you'll need to do in return is tell the supermarket what you honestly think about the wine.

"The Aldi Wine Club is back," a rep said, "and is looking for recruits!"

If ever there was a time for free wine, it’s now.

They added: "If ever there was a time for free wine, it’s now. For anyone that is a fan of wine and looking to fill their time while stuck indoors, this is the perfect opportunity."

Indeed!

Review it honestly

The Aldi rep revealed that 30 lucky members of the public will have the chance to try out three bottles from Aldi’s range of delicious, award-winning wines over a six-week period.

All the budding wine connoisseurs have to do is taste the drinks and leave an honest review on social media using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.

Bottoms up! (Credit: Unsplash)

The rep added: "And if free wine wasn’t enticing enough, the new tasters will also receive a selection of tasting notes and expert tips to guide them on how to assess the aroma, flavours and body of the wine."

To apply, people simply need to follow the @AldiUK Twitter account and send an email to wineclub@aldi.co.uk with their name, Twitter account, proof of age and 150 words explaining why they should be selected to become part of the Aldi Wine Club.

Entries close on Monday, May 11, so don't delay!

Aldi is looking for 30 wine lovers to take part (Credit: Unsplash)

If you aren't selected, you can still brush up on your wine tasting skills for free thanks to the online Aldiploma course.

It seeks to "remove the snobbery" from traditional wine tasting with pressure-free e-learning modules.

The spokesperson added: "Never make a pour decision again!"

