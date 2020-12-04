Subway is launching a giant pigs in blankets sub for Christmas and Brits are thrilled.

And when we say the latest addition to the chain’s festive menu is big, we most certainly mean it.

The sub – which launches next week – will be big enough to feed three households.

Because it measures a whopping 6ft long!

Subway has unveiled a whopper of a pigs in blankets sandwich (Credit: Subway/PinPep)

What’s inside the Subway pigs in blankets sub?

Well, as the name suggests, it features the most delicious part of Christmas dinner stuffed inside a huge crusty tiger bread sub.

Subway certainly hasn’t scrimped on the filling, with 36 pigs in blankets nestled inside the sandwich.

There’s also 64 slices of American cheese, 24 slices of red onion, 96 slices of tomato and 96 slices of mixed peppers.

This is all laid on a bed of spinach and drizzled with Southwest sauce.

The sub comes in a huge box and is available for pre-order only (Credit: David Parry/PA Wire)

Christmas dinner sorted

Perfect for your festive bubble, the takeaway sandwich comes in a huge box that comes with carry handles that two can hold – at a social distance, of course!

A smaller pigs in blanket sub is already available in Subway stores and it’s clearly proved so popular that the chain has brought out the huge 6ft version as a result.

Think we’ll be allowed this on Christmas Day?!

It’s set to be trialed in certain stores in London, Manchester and Northern Ireland from next Wednesday (December 9).

Customers will have to pre-order the whopper and it’s priced at £120.

Despite that, Brits cannot wait to get their hands – or chops – on it.

Brits want the sub for their Christmas dinner (Credit: David Parry/PA Wire)

What have Brits said about the 6ft sub?

“Holy moly!” said one with the love heart eyes emoji.

“That’s a portion for one person if you ask me,” another quipped.

“Just tell me when and where and I’m there!” another declared.

“Let’s get one!” said another, tagging their pal.

“It’s a solid starter,” another joked.

“Bet we could eat this between us,” said another tagging a pal and adding the pig emoji.

“Think we’ll be allowed this on Christmas Day?!” another asked their sibling.

Well… it would certainly beat all that festive washing up!

