Celebs flock to celebrate the launch of new Subway Series menu

To celebrate the new launch of its Subway Series menu which features 15 exciting chef-inspired Subs, SubMelts, Wraps and Salads – the chain threw a fun-filled exclusive party in London.

Capital FM DJ Lauren Layfield provided the tunes whilst guests, including Love Island stars Georgia Harrison, Olivia Hawkins and Joanna Chimonides walked the special green carpet. Guests were treated to Margarita cocktails and samples of the tasty new offerings.

Model Stefan Pierre-Tomlins and dancer Abbie Quinnen also enjoyed the evening, alongside influencer Cole Anderson.

Celebs celebrated Subway’s new Series menu! (Credit: Cover Images)

New Subway Series menu has several exciting new additions

The new menu features 15 delicious-sounding new additions. The Baller is bound to become a fast favourite as it features the chain’s new and improved meatballs recipe with pork and beef. Layered with marinara sauce, it’s also topped with delicious Monterey Jack cheese, pepperoni, peppers, and topped with some crispy onions.

There is also the new Tex Mexan Sub, which features chicken breast strips, mozzarella and Doritos crisps. The Big Breakwich is also the perfect way to start your day. It’s Subway’s first-ever breakfast sandwich and features maple glazed streaky bacon, Lincolnshire sausage, hash browns and poached eggs. Best of all, it’s available all day!

Four new SubMelts are also being added to the menu, including a pizza-inspired Pizziola, the vegetarian-friendly SubMelt, the delicious Supremo, which features a new pesto sauce and the traditional Italian marinara sauce, and the cheesetastic Big Cheese-Steak, packed with slices of melted mozzarella and American-style cheese.

There are new wraps and salads too! (Credit: Cover images)

Delicious new wraps

Those newcomers aren’t all that’s on offer as there is also a selection of new wraps. One of which is the Rockin’ Moroccan with a spiced plant patty, crispy onions, and tasty sauces. Plus, there are brand-new salads, including the Fine Catch – a take on a Niçoise salad and features tuna mayonnaise, poached eggs and black olives on a bed of crispy salad.

Love Island star Joe Garratt, who attended the event, said: “I’ve had the best time trying some of the new Subway Series Menu with so many cool experiences. I used to love to create my own, but the Big Breakwich is my new fave – now I can have breakfast all day!”

Subway Series offers a simple and speedy way to order a range of super tasty Subway creations, available now in all restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Read more: Loose Women star Judi Love backs Subway’s campaign to help thousands in need this Christmas

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.