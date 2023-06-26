Do you have submechanophobia? The phobia has taken over Tiktok

There’s nothing worse than lying down to scroll on TikTok after a long day for cute animal videos and funny skits and instead, being hit with the realisation that you might have submechanophobia as your For Your Page is taken over by videos about the phobia.

Submechanophobia is a fear of submerged human-made objects, either partially or entirely underwater. Many Tiktokers have taken it upon themselves to share the terrifying tests so you can find out if you’ve got it too. Many of the objects in the Tiktoks are styled as scary-looking animatronics which sneak up at you in the water, so no wonder everyone is having a little more trouble sleeping at night…

Submechanophobia is a fear of man-made objects submerged underwater (Credit: Pexels)

Do you have submechanophobia? Take the scary Tiktok test…

While the trend was originally popular at the end of the last year, it has gained more attention recently in light of the tragic news about the Titan submarine which imploded. Tiktokers have been sharing “tests” which show images which usually affect people with submechanophobia. So if find yourself uneasy or outright scared of these images, it seems likely you might have the rare phobia.

You can watch one of the tests below, but fair warning, some viewers have admitted “terror” at the images! The photos range from a flooded mine shaft and ship wreck, to a rather terrifying statue submerged underwater.

Another creator with the phobia shared her experience with it, explaining that most people “think” the fear is of statues and animatronics, but for her, she is more scared of sunken ships and anchors.

Many people admitted shipwrecks ‘freak them out’ (Credit: Pexels)

‘I am absolutely terrified’ – Tiktok users are ‘discovering’ their new phobia

Whether it’s the creepy statues or the sunken ships which are making you uneasy, many Tiktok users think they’ve discovered that they have submechanophobia after the videos flooded their For You Pages.

One creeped-out viewer referring to the fish statue in the test wrote: “The second one! My soul left my body for a second!” A second viewer confessed: “I almost fainted over the statue.” Another person added: “I am absolutely terrified of the undersides of ships and the propellers.”

My soul left my body for a second!

A fourth person agreed: “It’s the metal things like boats, ships, and planes that scare me too.” Another person confessed: “YES!!! Nobody and I mean NOBODY understands me when I try to explain it! They look at me like I’m crazy.”

“Something specifically about pipes, ladders, propellers being underwater FREAKS ME OUT”, another Tiktok user added.

