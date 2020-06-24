Studio's VW Campervan range is perfect for post-lockdown staycations

Millions of Brits are now looking forward to a post-lockdown staycation after Boris Johnson announced summer holidays are back on the agenda.

Earlier this week, the PM announced that England's hotels, B&Bs and campsites could once again open for business.

And, after months of being cooped up in the same four walls, finally we can enjoy overnight stays away from home.

And what better place to stay than in a brand-new VW Campervan tent!

The four-person tent costs £249.99 (Credit: Studio)

Online retailer Studio has launched tents for Brits big and small, but we have our eye on the super-snazzy four-person VW Campervan tent.

Yes it has a hefty £249.99 price tag, but it'll last you for years to come.

It features two zip-separated double-size rooms, with fly sheet doors to separate inner compartments.

The roof is waterproof because you never can guarantee the great British weather.

Plus there are handy storage pockets on the inside walls.

It's strong and easy to set up.

It measures L398 x H187 x D157cm.

It's already got one five-star review!

"Great tent, plenty of room inside, can’t wait to use it," the happy customer said.

There's also a version for kids which pops up.

There's a pop-up kiddie version for £39.99 (Credit: Studio)

It's available in pink or blue and costs just under £40.

"Kids have had so much fun in this, so glad I bought it!!" said one shopper.

Another said: "Bought this for my two nephews aged two and four. They both love playing in it and was easy to put up."

And, if you're going camping, you may as well enjoy the comforts of home while you're there.

The Studio range also features camping chairs, traditionally-shaped tents, wind breakers, a picnic blanket, a sleeping bag and a cool bag.

There are also folding VW chairs (Credit: Studio)

At just £18.99, the cool bag is the cheapest item in the range.

It features a cool blue and white colour scheme and will keep your food cool for ages.

"The bag is a good size, I think it’s worth the money," said one happy customer.

"I've bought this as a present for my niece who loves Campervans," said one shopper.

The range also features a gorgeous cool bag (Credit: Studio)

"It will hold a lot of food for when she goes camping. I have shown it to two of my relatives who wants one so I have ordered another two," they added.

Will you be doing the same? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDaiyFix.