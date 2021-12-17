Fans of BBC Two Strictly spin-off It Takes Two took to Twitter last night to comment on host Janette Manrara’s pink sparkly outfit.

Janette pulled out all the stops last night (December 16) for the penultimate show of the series.

And, while a lot of fans loved her look, there were – of course – some haters.

Janette brought the sequins on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

What did Janette wear on BBC 2 Strictly spin-off It Takes Two?

Janette wore a pretty pink sparkly skirt with a thigh-high split teamed with a matching pink sparkly crop top with statement puff sleeves.

Opening the show, the pro dancer strutted down the stairs and declared: “She brought the sequins!”

And she most certainly did, with the host almost giving the Strictly Glitter Ball trophy a run for its money.

Some fans of the show didn’t like her statement sleeves, though (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the look?

Look away now Janette, because the outfit was likened to a “floppy leg of mutton”.

Yes, really!

“Are floppy leg of mutton sleeves a thing now and can they not be?” asked one.

Another also commented on the sleeves.

“Just say no to mushroom sleeves!” they declared.

“Oh Janette, that outfit… Girl no…,” said a third.

“Not keen on Janette’s outfit tonight. Someone needs to style her properly. She’s either really smart or a bit Sue Pollard,” said another.

“I love Janette Manrara but she does seem to own a collection of the most hideous dresses ever to grace the small screen,” another declared.

‘She has looked fabulous on it Takes Two’

However, not everyone felt the same – and one person tweeted Janette to ask for her stylist’s details.

“I seriously need @JManrara‘s stylist. She has looked fabulous throughout this series of #ItTakesTwo.

“Love her for bringing glam back!” one fan said.

Other fans asked Janette for her stylist’s details (Credit: BBC)

What else happened on It Takes Two?

It was a night of exciting announcements on the show as Janette revealed she is returning to the Strictly dance floor.

The pro, who stepped down before the 2021 series, will dance with husband Aljaz Skorjanec in this weekend’s final.

The Strictly final is on Saturday (December 18) at 7pm on BBC One.

