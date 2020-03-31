Coronavirus: Stockpiling Brits slammed for dumping food amid fears of a rat invasion

Stockpiling Brits have been slammed for throwing away mountains of food amid fears it could cause a rat invasion.

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, selfish Brits headed to supermarkets in their droves.

They stripped the shelves of things like bread, fresh meat and fresh vegetables.

Stockpiling Brits cleared supermarket shelves (Credit: Splash News)

Now, a week into lockdown, they're throwing the food away.

And, with the refuse collection service strained due to staff sickness, there are worries the rotting food could cause a rat invasion.

Piles of uneaten food has begun piling up as people who filled their trolleys are finding they don't have enough room in their cupboards or the items are reaching their best before dates.

If you're stockpiling goods, there's more food there to attract rodents.

People have shared images on Twitter of the food piled high in the streets.

Not only is this fly-tipping illegal, the smell of the rotting food will act as a rodent magnet.

Liberal Dem Councillor Ajit Singh Atwal shared several pictures to Twitter.

The food that was stockpiled is now being dumped on the street (Credit: Splash News)

One showed a green wheely bin filled to the brim, with packets of what looked like fish cakes stacked on the floor next to it.

Another picture showed two loaves of bread and some perfectly ripe bananas chucked into the bin.

Ajit said: "To all the people in this great city of ours in Derby. If you have gone out and panic bought and stacked up your houses with unnecessary items you don’t normally buy, or you have bought in more food than you need, then you need to take a good look at yourself."

His followers seemed to agree.

"Disgraceful. I hope these people look back and realise they have let themselves and their communities down," said one.

Another added: "Shameful!"

to all the people in this great city of ours in Derby, if you have gone out & panic bought like a lot of you have & stacked up your houses with unnecessary items you don’t normally buy or you have bought in more food than you need, then you need to take a good look @ yourself pic.twitter.com/fpYdGBu6M4 — Ajit Singh Atwal (@AtwalAjit) March 27, 2020

"What a waste of food. It's amazing me how many ignorant people we have in this country... And how they managed to place one foot in front of another... God help us all," said another.

"Now that is criminal! That deserves a big fine!" said another.

Another declared it was "party time for rats and foxes".

They said: "Party time for rats and foxes? Bins overflow as councils scale back collections due to #coronavirus."

John Hope of the National Pest Technicians Association said: "It will have an effect on public health because, if you're stockpiling goods, there's more food there to attract rodents."

