Starbucks launches new pink Ruby Flamingo Frappuccino just in time for summer

Coffee chain Starbucks has announced that a new pink drink is set to join its summer menu.

And we can't wait to try it!

The limited-edition drink is made with blended ruby chocolate pieces and early testers say it tastes like a fruity dream.

"The wait for an all-pink Frappuccino is over!" said a note on the chain's website.

"Introducing the Ruby Flamingo Frappuccino. It's the perfect blend of ruby chocolate pieces, raspberry syrup and topped with an all-pink whipped cream," it added.

The message on the site ended: "A pink dream!"

Indeed, it's said to have a "berry-fruitiness taste with a smooth chocolatey texture that pairs perfectly with raspberry syrup".

"We want the pink drink!" said one fan on Instagram.

"I can't wait!" said another.

"Very excited"

"I'm very excited about this," another declared.

"Yasssss! Can't wait!" exclaimed another.

And you don't even have to leave your home to order the new drink.

You can get it delivered to your door via Uber Eats.

Coffee fans can also order ahead on the Starbucks app and pop into your nearest store to collect the drink.

The new Ruby Flamingo Frappuccino launches this week (Credit: Starbucks)

Prices start at £3.45 for a mini Ruby Flamingo Frappuccino and it lands in store on Thursday, June 4.

However, you'll have to be quick if you want to sample it as the drink is a limited-edition treat.

It's only on sale for four short weeks, with the pink drink only available until July 2.

And it's customisable

As with many of the store's products, the drink originated over in the States.

There, it's a flavour combination of bubble gum and strawberry topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with crumbled cookies.

Over here, there are a few customisations on offer.

You can have the drink made with a range of milks, including coconut, soya and almond.

While there's also the option to have the drink with or without the pink whipped cream.

Over in the States it's topped with crumbled cookies (Credit: Starbucks)

When it comes to toppings, sadly cookie crumbles aren't on the menu.

You can, however, top your pink drink with caramel or mocha drizzle.

