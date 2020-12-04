Starbucks Christmas drinks don’t come any better than this little beauty.

Mark our words, upon reading this story, you’ll be hotfooting it to your nearest coffee shop sooner than you can say “Santa Claus, I know him!”.

Yes, when it comes to Christmas treats this is not only one of the best, but one of the must indulgent too.

And it combines two of the things that every Brit needs this festive season – caffeine and sugar.

You can order a Ferrero Rocher Frappuccino off the Starbucks secret menu (Credit: TikTok)

What drinks are on the Starbucks Christmas menu?

If you head down to your nearest branch, you’ll be able to find all manner of festive delights on offer.

There’s the Truffle Hot Chocolate and the deliciously festive latte trio – Gingerbread, Eggnog and Toffee Nut.

However, what you won’t see on the menu is the Ferrero Rocher Frappuccino.

This is because it’s on the Starbucks Secret Menu.

And all you have to do is take along the recipe, find a friendly barista and ask them to make it for you.

It tastes just like the ambassador’s favourite choccies (Credit: Amazon)

What’s in the Ferrero Rocher Frappuccino?

The deliciously festive frozen drink combines all the flavours of the gold wrapped sweet – namely chocolate and hazelnut.

The brainchild of Totally The Bomb, you start by ordering a Java Chip Frappuccino, which is currently listed on the Starbucks UK website.

It contains mocha sauce, Frappuccino chips, coffee and milk. It’s then blended with ice and topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle.

To make it taste like a Ferrero Rocher, ask the barista to add a shot of hazelnut and a shot of toffee nut syrup.

Finally, ask to swap the mocha drizzle on top with a caramel one.

Then you’ll just have to pop to the shop next door and add your very own Ferrero Rocher.

You’ll have to add your own chocolate to the top of the Starbucks drink (Credit: TikTok)

What have taste testers said about the drink?

“I’ve had this. Sooooo good!” said one fan of the drink.

“Tried @StarbucksUK secret menu – the Ferrero Rocher Frappuccino is so good,” another confirmed.

“The chocolate, the nuts, it’s all delicious,” said one Ferrero Rocher fan, “And it has been recreated into an equally delicious Frappuccino!”

“You have to know what you’re ordering,” Totally The Bomb stated.

“Most of the time, the barista will ask you to show them the recipe.”

