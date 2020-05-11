Starbucks announces it's reopening 150 of its stores with a limited menu this week

Coffee chain Starbucks has announced plans to reopen almost 150 stores later this week.

Starbucks said it will be offering a "near complete" range of drinks.

However, the food offering will be limited to its "most popular items".

You'll be able to get your Starbucks fix this week (Credit: Unsplash)

And, if you've been missing your Frappucino during lockdown, you'll be able to get your fix once more from this Thursday (May 14).

A statement on the Starbucks website said the stores will open for drive-thru, delivery and takeaway only.

Brits will therefore not be able to sit inside stores to consume their coffee and cake.

"With the easing of restrictions allowing more travel on roads, beginning 14 May we will begin a phased reopening of Starbucks Drive-Thru locations across the UK as well as a handful of takeaway-only stores," said the statement.

Starbucks also explained the customer experience would look "a little different".

Starbucks is reopening stores for takeaway, delivery and drive-thru (Credit: Unsplash)

It said: "All stores will be serving a near-complete beverage menu, with everything from Lattes to Cappuccinos, Iced Coffees and Teas to Frappuccinos."

The statement continued: "Food will also be on offer but with a slightly more restricted menu, focused on our most popular items."

Customers must pay via contactless payment methods – using card, phone or the Starbucks Rewards app.

When it comes to ordering, you'll need to download the Starbucks app or call your local store to order ahead.

Then, customers are asked to only head inside the store once their order is ready.

The chain will be staggering collection times to manage the number of customers in store at any one time.

Screens have also been installed to protect both staff and customers.

Social distancing will be in place inside stores, along with "extra cleaning protocols and precautions".

Starbucks explained this will include "more frequent cleaning and sanitising of high-contact surface areas" and increased hand washing by staff.

"Oh this is just the best news, craving my Starbucks for weeks," said one coffee fan.

"Wooo hooo!" said another.

"Am I dreaming?!" another asked in disbelief.

"I legit just did a little celebration dance," another revealed.

Starbucks has more than 1,000 outlets in the UK.

Details of which stores will be open isn't yet available. However, you'll be able to find out if your local branch is open on Thursday here.

