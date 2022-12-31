Stacey Solomon responds to fans claiming they ‘knew’ she was pregnant

Stacey Solomon has responded to fans who claim to have “known” she was pregnant.

The Loose Women star announced this week that she is pregnant and expecting her fifth child.

She first broke the news to fans on December 28, and while many shared their shock, others claimed to have already worked out her big news.

Now, Stacey has finally responded to the fans who say they knew all along.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, Stacey shared news of her due date and revealed she’s much further along than fans realised.

However, she then poked fun at fans who responded to her baby news by saying they already twigged her announcement.

Stacey Solomon has responded to fans on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Stacey Solomon teases fans who ‘knew’ she was pregnant

“For those saying you knew when we got married, well you could have let us know, Poirot,” she teased.

Alongside a heartwarming picture of her pressing her belly against her husband, Joe Swash, she shared an exciting update with fans.

The TV star confessed that her fifth child is actually set to arrive next month (January).

“Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought. When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together (Credit: Splashnews)

“So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful. While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it was too late. Happy Friday Everyone.”

Stacey and Joe already have two children – son Rex, born in 2019, and daughter Rose, born in October last year.

The singer also has two sons from two previous relationships, Leighton and Zachary, while Joe has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

However, it’s been a tough journey for Stacey and Joe. The star also revealed that she’d sadly suffered from a number of miscarriages along the way.

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s ex admits he broke things off with her after ‘getting what he wanted’ in shock confession

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.