Stacey Solomon defended by fans over troll’s comments about son’s hair

Stacey Solomon has been defended by fans after she faced criticism for her latest Instagram snap.

On Friday, Stacey posed for a snap on Instagram with her children Rex and Rose and their pet pooches.

Absent from the Christmas card snap was Joe Swash and the children they share from previous relationships.

Stacey Solomon‘s husband Joe Swash is not present in the photo, and neither are any of the children they have from previous relationships.

She has two older sons from previous relationships; Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10.

Despite the gorgeous snap, some commenters appeared to take issue with the absences.

One troll responded: “Why leave the other boys out? Should have done it earlier.”

Another said: “I cannot believe you left your favourite child out of the photos” in reference to Stacey’s previous joke that Zach is her favourite child.

“Where’s Joe? Why hasn’t he been mentioned? I have a chest infection, have I missed something?” questioned a third.

Stacey Solomon defend the star on Instagram

Thankfully for Stacey, one fan was quick to rush to her defence.

“Right calm it with the scrutiny,” replied one. “Stacey like the rest of us can photograph who she wants when she wants and isn’t answerable to anyone. Not everyone is present at one time….even so. She doesn’t need to justify her photos to anyone. Nor are you so why would you question her?”

Other fans hit out at a troll who appeared to question Stacey’s parenting.

“Can I ask why your little boy hasn’t had his hair cut?” questioned one.

A flurry of fans jumped to Stacey’s defence, with one replying: “Why does he need his hair cut? Is that a new rule?? Who made you the hair police?”

“Can I ask why you’re so nosey and why you’re so bothered by a little boy’s hair? Why should he have it cut?” hit back a second angry fan.

Stacey shared her reasoning for the smaller-scale Christmas card this year in her caption.

She wrote: “The cheesy Annual Christmas Card Picture. I didn’t manage to get everyone in this year (there are too many of us to manage)

“But tbh this year it was nice to make it all about Peanut & Teddy. We lost our beautiful Theo last Boxing Day, we are so lucky to have Peanut, and to have been lucky enough to rescue & welcome Teddy to our family.

“Dogs are just so special. We miss you Theo. We love you Teddy & Peanut. Thank you for being the best dogs in the whole wide world, And the best friends Rex, Rose, Leighton, Zach & Harry could wish for… To the moon and back boys.”

