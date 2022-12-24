Stacey Solomon wearing a winter coat
Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon defended by fans over troll’s comments about son’s hair

Ridiculous thing to even think let alone say!

By Joshua Haigh

Stacey Solomon has been defended by fans after she faced criticism for her latest Instagram snap.

On Friday, Stacey posed for a snap on Instagram with her children Rex and Rose and their pet pooches.

Absent from the Christmas card snap was Joe Swash and the children they share from previous relationships.

Stacey Solomon‘s husband Joe Swash is not present in the photo, and neither are any of the children they have from previous relationships.

She has two older sons from previous relationships; Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10.

Stacey Solomon smiling with her partner Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon has been criticised for her latest snap (Credit: Splashnews)

Despite the gorgeous snap, some commenters appeared to take issue with the absences.

One troll responded: “Why leave the other boys out? Should have done it earlier.”

Another said: “I cannot believe you left your favourite child out of the photos” in reference to Stacey’s previous joke that Zach is her favourite child.

“Where’s Joe? Why hasn’t he been mentioned? I have a chest infection, have I missed something?” questioned a third.

Stacey Solomon defend the star on Instagram

Thankfully for Stacey, one fan was quick to rush to her defence.

“Right calm it with the scrutiny,” replied one. “Stacey like the rest of us can photograph who she wants when she wants and isn’t answerable to anyone. Not everyone is present at one time….even so. She doesn’t need to justify her photos to anyone. Nor are you so why would you question her?”

Other fans hit out at a troll who appeared to question Stacey’s parenting.

“Can I ask why your little boy hasn’t had his hair cut?” questioned one.

A flurry of fans jumped to Stacey’s defence, with one replying: “Why does he need his hair cut? Is that a new rule?? Who made you the hair police?”

“Can I ask why you’re so nosey and why you’re so bothered by a little boy’s hair? Why should he have it cut?” hit back a second angry fan.

Stacey shared her reasoning for the smaller-scale Christmas card this year in her caption.

Stacey Solomon wearing a winter coat
Stacey’s fans jumped to her defence (Credit: Splashnews)

She wrote: “The cheesy Annual Christmas Card Picture. I didn’t manage to get everyone in this year (there are too many of us to manage)

“But tbh this year it was nice to make it all about Peanut & Teddy. We lost our beautiful Theo last Boxing Day, we are so lucky to have Peanut, and to have been lucky enough to rescue & welcome Teddy to our family.

“Dogs are just so special. We miss you Theo. We love you Teddy & Peanut. Thank you for being the best dogs in the whole wide world, And the best friends Rex, Rose, Leighton, Zach & Harry could wish for… To the moon and back boys.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s ex admits he broke things off with her after ‘getting what he wanted’ in shock confession

Stacey Solomon's voice makes Simon MELT! | Audition | Series 6 | The X Factor UK

What do you think of Stacey’s Christmas snap? Head to our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix and let us know.

Related Topics

Joe Swash Stacey Solomon

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Fiz is smiling in a wedding dress, and in a bubble, Alina is looking serious
Coronation Street: Alina and her baby in bombshell return for Fiz and Tyrone’s Christmas wedding?
Strictly's Gorka Marquez smiling
Strictly Come Dancing: Gorka Marquez set to ‘quit’ the show, according to reports
Suranne Jones smiling on the red carpet and looking to the side in Christmas Carole
Suranne Jones fierce as modern-day Scrooge in tonight’s new Christmas Carole
Faye Brookes smiling
Faye Brookes goes Instagram official with new man with very steamy bedroom snap
Josie Gibson and Andi Peters hosting This Morning
This Morning fans issue plea to ITV over Andi Peters as they notice ‘change’ in Josie Gibson’s behaviour
Alison Hammond poses in a comp image
Alison Hammond show under fire over ‘tasteless’ timing