Speculation rises about the name of Boris and Carrie's baby boy as the top baby names of 2020 are revealed

The most popular baby names of 2020 have been revealed and speculation is rising as to whether the list will influence new parents Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

The news of their son's birth was announced on Wednesday morning (April 29).

However, as yet, the couple haven't revealed their choice of baby name.

Will it be one of the most popular of the year so far?

Boris and Carrie welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday (Credit: Splash News)

While some of the names on the list are a little unusual, that shouldn't deter Boris.

He is already dad to Lara Lettice, Cassia Peaches, Theodore Apollo and Milo Arthur.

Boris is also reported to have another child with a former mistress.

Topping the list of baby boys' names, according to Nameberry, is Asher.

Milo, Oliver, Levi and Silas round out the top five.

Atticus, Theodore, Jasper, Leo and Arlo complete the top ten.

Asher, Milo and Oliver are the top three boys' names (Credit: Unsplash)

The site explained: "On the boys’ side, the biblical Asher retakes the number one spot from last year’s top boy name Milo, which moves down to number two."

Three new girls' names entered the top 10, the site reports, with Ava, Eloise and Eleanor gaining popularity.

Coronavirus affects baby name popularity

The name Cora has fallen out of the top 10.

"Cora, which we might have predicted would go all the way to the top of the list, may have been knocked out of contention by its similarity to corona," the site said, likening the name to coronavirus.

Luna is the top girls' name, with Aurora, Maeve, perennial favourite Olivia and Isla rounding out the top five.

Ava, Charlotte, Ophelia, Eloise and Eleanor complete the top ten.

The top girls' names have also been revealed (Credit: Unsplash)

Brits on Twitter had some ideas of their own when it came to Boris's baby name.

"Maybe Boris should put the name of the baby to a public vote? They’ve served him pretty well in the past. Although I’m not gonna lie, I would immediately submit Baby McBabeface," said one.

Another asked: "Is not Brexit Johnson the way to go here?"

The latest betting

Bookmakers have revealed the odds on the name of Boris's new baby.

Wilfred – the PM's grandfather's name – is current favourite, while George and Thomas are also popular with punters.

Some 33% of Brits who have placed a bet, though, think Boris and Carrie will name their son Winston after former PM Winston Churchill.

Luis, the name of the nurse who helped to save his life as he battled coronavirus, is also thought to be a contender.

