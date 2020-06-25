Slimming World Hifi cereal bars are now available at Iceland for a limited time

Frozen food giant Iceland has always been a winner as far as Slimming World fans are concerned.

Followers of the diet can pick up all manner of "free" foods in store.

With everything from syn-free chips and microwaveable lunches to takeaway-style feasts, the store is shopping heaven for the diet club's devotees.

The Slimming World cereal bars are on sale in Iceland now (Credit: Iceland)

However, until now the only place you could actually buy the much-loved "healthy extra" cereal bars was at Slimming World classes.

With many following the diet but not actually signing up and paying the fees, the bars are pretty much like gold dust.

The likes of eBay and Amazon do sell them, but for highly-inflated prices.

The orange are a huge fan favourite (Credit: Iceland)

However, you can now get the Hifi bars on the high street – and in a variety of flavours.

Food blogger NewFoodsUK revealed the news that the bars are on sale now.

"New!! @slimmingworld cereal bars now available at @icelandfoods," the account revealed.

However, a sign in store reads they're around for a limited time, so you'd better stock up – either in store or online – if you like them.

The Choc Orange and Rocky Road are incredible.

Perfect for breakfast or a snack on the go, the bars come in four flavours.

You can pick from Cherish Me Choc Orange or Fall For Me Fruit & Nut.

There's also Dream Of Me Dark Choc Mint and Romance Me Rocky Road.

Think pink with the Romance Me Rocky Road Hifi bars (Credit: Iceland)

The bars are also the same price as you'd pay in a Slimming World class.

They're £1.95 for six.

Rave reviews

"Orange are delicious," said one HiFi bar fan.

"The Choc Orange and Rocky Road are incredible," said another.

"I’ve never tried these you know. Refuse to pay £5 for them usually," said one who'd clearly seen them at the inflated prices online.

"Yeah they're so expensive," said the person's pal. They added: "But deffo worth a cheeky £2."

Others seemed to agree.

After Eight mints in a healthy cereal bar (Credit: Iceland)

"I loved these! Need an Iceland trip!" said another.

"Need to go and grab some of these," said another fan.

They're certainly a healthier option than the chocolate we've consumed over the past three months of lockdown!

