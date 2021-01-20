The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for snow, rain and ice, so to hear that sleep expert Silentnight has launched a new teddy fleece wearable blanket has come as music to our somewhat chilly ears!

It’s called the Snugsie and is the brand’s “cosiest blanket yet” and “guarantees comfort from top to toe”.

And, as temperatures look set to stay on the wintery side for a while, the Snugsie will work out a lot more cost-effective than cranking up the heating.

It’s time to snuggle up in the Snugsie (Credit: Silentnight)

What has the Met Office said about the UK weather?

Weather warnings are in place for pretty much the entire UK for the next couple of days.

Amber and yellow warnings predict heavy rain, high winds, snow and ice for much of the country.

The particularly bad spell of weather is thanks to Storm Christoph, with northern, eastern and central England being particularly battered.

The teddy fleece fabrics retains heat and ensures those wearing it remain toasty and content even while the outdoor temperatures take their inevitable January turn for the worst.

And, while most of us can avoid the harsh weather because we’re working from home, there’s no escaping increased energy bills as we turn up the heating to stay warm.

Or so we thought…

It comes in three colours and costs £15 (Credit: Silentnight)

Silentnight launches teddy fleece wearable blanket

The sleep experts at Silentnight have just unveiled the Snugsie, a super-soft teddy fleece wearable blanket.

Simply slip it on and you’ll be so toasty you’ll be able to turn the heating down – or off entirely.

Silentnight estimates that the nation’s energy bills could rise by up to 18% this winter, so every little surely helps.

And if it’s oh so stylish at the same time, then who are we to argue!

The Snugsie comes in three colours – blush pink, charcoal and silver – and, when you’re not wearing it, it folds easily into a cushion.

Silentnight’s Hayley Chaytor said: “We know that many of our customers will be worried about rising energy bills – particularly in January – as ongoing COVID restrictions mean they and their families spend more time at home, be it working or relaxing.

“That’s why we developed Snugsie, our cosiest blanket yet that guarantees comfort from top to toe. The teddy fleece fabrics retains heat and ensures those wearing it remain toasty and content even while the outdoor temperatures take their inevitable January turn for the worst.”

It even doubles up as a cushion when you’re not wearing it (Credit: Silentnight)

How much does it cost and where can I get it?

The new Snugsie costs just £15.

One size fits all and the blanket completely covers the person wearing it.

You can get it on Amazon now, as well as the Silent Night website and the Sleepy People website.

