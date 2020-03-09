Shoppers divided as experts finally reveal if you should keep your tomato ketchup in the fridge or cupboard

Experts have finally revealed where you should keep your tomato ketchup.

The new research – conducted by Which? – is set to bring an end to the age-old fridge or cupboard debate.

Maybe…

While many believe the popular condiment should be chilled in the fridge to preserve its life, others say it makes no difference and keeping your bottle of ketchup in the cupboard is fine.

So where do you keep yours? And are you storing it the right way?

Where do you store yours? (Credit: Heinz)

Well, those of you who keep your ketchup in the fridge are apparently doing it needlessly, as all refrigerating does is make it chilled.

Which is fine if you like to dunk your chicken nuggets and chips into a cold tomato sauce, but otherwise it's just taking up space in the fridge.

Experts have confirmed that it is perfectly safe to store your ketchup in the cupboard – even once it has been opened.

The fridge keeps it fresher for longer once it's opened. Anyone who doesn't do that is rancid.

The claims come despite Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles telling customers: "Refrigerate once open."

Experts say the naturally acidic tomatoes and vinegar contained in the condiment help to preserve the item at room temperature.

However, one fan of keeping their ketchup in the fridge said that anyone who didn't was "rancid".

Experts say that keeping ketchup in the fridge is unnecessary (Credit: ED!)

However, there was one word of warning – once opened, it should be eaten within eight weeks.

Dietitian Dr Sarah Schenker told Which?: "Sometimes people keep ketchup in the fridge, simply because they prefer a chilled taste, but otherwise it doesn't need to be refrigerated."

"The bottle states, after opening, refrigerate. Use within 8 weeks. It's not rocket science, tells you on the bottle!!" said one irate fridge fan.

Another added: "Hasn't hurt me. I keep it in the fridge and have done for years."

Some were on the side of the humble kitchen cupboard, though.

"Historically, when most people did not have fridges, food was preserved by pickling in vinegar, so difficult to understand why nowadays refrigeration would be deemed necessary!" said one.

Brown sauce, mint sauce, honey, mango chutney and pickle can also all be kept in the cupboard, while things such as mayonnaise and salad cream should be stored in the fridge.

This is because these products usually contain egg and keeping them chilled reduces the chances of bacteria growing inside the bottles.

