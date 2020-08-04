'Scotch egg' brownies and blondies filled with Biscoff exist and they are 'the size of a tennis ball'

Biscoff fans, do we have some good news for you. Picnic season is upon us and what would a hamper be without the addition of a Scotch egg.

However, who said they had to be savoury?

In fact, when you see this little treat that we've discovered, you'll never want them to be anything but sweet ever again.

These Biscoff Brownie Scotch Eggs look insane (Credit: Etsy/SeachellesBakeHouse)

Without further ado, we present to you the Biscoff Brownie or Blondie Scotch Egg.

Biscoff, brownies and blondies = yum!

As the name suggests, it combines a few of our favourite things - brownies, blondies and Biscoff.

The creator – Michelle from the Seachelles Bake House in Eastbourne – told ED!: "They are definitely one for any chocoholics out there!"

Sold on Etsy, they can be despatched by post anywhere in the UK.

And you can have your Biscoff Scotch Egg with you in as three to five days.

Michelle continued: "Basically pick your centre, pick brownie or blondie, then they are rolled in melted chocolate and then rolled in either chopped chocolate or Biscoff biscuits."

If you're not a Biscoff fan, there are plenty of other options.

You can have a caramel centre, Nutella, white chocolate or peanut butter.

We know what we'll be sticking with though!

Pick from a brownie or blondie outer and then pick your filling (Credit: Etsy/SeachellesBakeHouse)

And, if you're the caring, sharing kind, then these could be just the treats for you because they are huge.

And when we say huge, we mean huge.

Michelle told us they are "approximately the size of a tennis ball".

She said: "They are basically a whole batch of brownie or blondie crushed down to make four Scotch eggs, so you will definitely want to at least cut them in half!"

Clearly a woman with a sweet tooth, she added that she struggles to eat half in one go "and I'm a chocolate fiend".

"These are amazing"

"A great idea, combining different favourites, and delicious too," said one fan of the eggs.

"So good," stated another review.

"These are insanely delicious! Brownie texture is lovely complemented with the rich filling. Worth every penny! Can not get enough of these!" said another happy customer.

"These are amazing," said another.

The eggs are as big as a tennis ball (Credit: Etsy/SeachellesBakeHouse)

If you want to try the Biscoff Brownie or Blondie Scotch Eggs, head to the Seachelles Bake House Etsy page here.

The most delicious eggs you'll ever eat cost £20 for four plus £2 postage.

Enjoy!

