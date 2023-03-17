Shocked mother slams son’s teacher for complaining about ‘inappropriate’ and ‘disgusting’ packed lunches

A mother’s school packed lunches for her son have been slammed by his teacher, who branded them “disgusting”.

The woman, who is 34-years-old and believed to be based in the United States, shared what happened on the platform, Subreddit.

She explained that as they have Korean heritage, her son’s usual lunch is “small celery sticks with blue cheese and goat cheese, kimchi and spam”.

A mother has slammed a teacher for calling her son’s lunch ‘disgusting’ (Credit: Pixels)

Teacher complains to shocked mother

Taking to subreddit, the lady wrote: “I have a son who attends pre-school. A few hours after I picked him up from school today, I got a phone call from his teacher. She made absolutely no effort to sound kind when she, in an extremely rude and annoyed tone, told me to stop packing my son such ‘disgusting and inappropriate’ lunches.

“I felt absolutely appalled when she said this, as me and the teacher have, up until now, always maintained a very friendly relationship. She added that the lunches I’m packing my son are ‘very distracting for the other students and have an unpleasant odor.’

“I told her that I understand her concerns, as the lunches I pack are definitely not the healthiest, but the lunches are according to my son’s preferences.”

The woman then said that she adds spicy Doritos which are marinated in Sriracha as her son “deserves a snack”. However, she mentioned that she makes sure not to add too many Doritos.

The teacher branded the child’s lunch ‘disgusting’ and ‘inappropriate’ (Credit: Pexels)

The shocked mother’s defence

Speaking about her response to the teacher, the lady continued: “I ended the call by saying that, I very much appreciated her worries, but that at the end of the day, I am not going to drastically change my sons’ lunches all of a sudden, and that it’s not my fault if other students are ‘distracted’ by his meal. It is very important to me what my son enjoys, and I want him to like my lunches.”

The mother then revealed that the teacher branded her response as “unacceptable”. Seeking answers, she then asked readers for advice on what to do.

Readers’ reaction

Taking to the comment section, many readers offered their advice.

One person said: “Report her to the principal. Her comments regarding your son’s food are ‘disgusting’ and ‘have an unpleasant tone’ aka cough cough racist tone.

“She’s too inappropriate to be teaching at the school any longer.”

A second wrote: “A preschool teacher with this much anger needs to be reigned in. I don’t trust her to treat your son fairly or kindly after her outburst.”

She’s too inappropriate to be teaching at the school any longer.

And another added: “Complain to the director about her unprofessional behavior. If that is what your son will eat, what right do they have to say he can’t have it?”

