Sainsbury's launches hot cross bun tea and shoppers are divided

Fans of hot cross buns can go one step further this Easter with the new hot cross bun flavoured tea from Sainsbury's.

Priced at just £1 for 20 caffeine free tea bags, the hot cross bun tea is Rooibos flavour infused with orange, lemon and spices.

An Instagram account focusing on new foodie launches @NewFoodsUK received lots of positive reaction from followers when it posted an image of the new tea.

Many simply commented with the heart eyes emoji, smiley face emoji or tagged in fellow hot cross bun fans.

However, one person said: "Tastes like wisdom tooth infections. All I got was clove, and clove isn’t even in it."

Another commented: "I don’t know how I feel about this," while a third added: "It's actually disgusting."

Why not sup a nice cup of hot cross bun tea this Easter? (Credit: Sainsbury's)

But many others loved it or wanted to try it.

One said: "Tried that today. Really liked the flavour," while another wrote: "Must try these over Easter!!"

It looks like foodies are in for an exciting time this upcoming Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

As well as this tasty sounding new tea, they can tuck into a great selection of tasty treats including a variety of flavoured hot cross buns from Aldi, half prices Easter eggs from Tesco and even a pink chocolate flamingo from Marks and Spencer.

Marks and Spencer have launched a pink chocolate flamingo, the Flameggo, for Easter (Credit: M&S)

There's almost too much to choose from!

One thing's for sure, we're looking forward to putting our feet up with a cup of hot cross bun tea and stuffing our faces with Easter eggs.

