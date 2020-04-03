Sainsbury's Easter opening times – including Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday

Sainsbury's traditionally has special opening times in place over Easter.

But it won't quite be business as usual this Bank Holiday weekend.

Thanks to the Government's latest coronavirus guidelines, there will be a few changes...

Sainsbury's will operate special opening times over Easter (Credit: Entertainment Daily)

What are Sainbury's Easter opening times?

Any UK store bigger than 280 metres must remained closed on Easter Sunday.

So expect your nearest Sainsbury's superstore to be closed.

On Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday Sainsbury's stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

Sainsbury's will be open over Easter weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Is Sainsbury's still delivering food?

Yes, you Sainsbury's is still offering a delivery service.

The supermarket giant is also still operating its Click & Collect services.

Some customers complained that they were struggling to order food online as there was a shortage of delivery slots.

However, Sainsbury's has been working tirelessly to rectify the problem.

A spokesperson said: " Two weeks ago we had 370,000 online grocery slots available.

"By the end of next week we will have increased this to 600,000 across home delivery and Click & Collect.

"We will continue to add more capacity over the coming weeks."

Sainsbury's launched NHS and elderly opening times to combat panic buying (Credit: Newscom/Cover Images)

Is Sainsbury's still operating NHS hour?

Yes, Sainsbury's is still operating special hours just for NHS workers.

NHS workers are given priority between 7.30am 8 and 8am from Monday to Saturday.

However, they are required to bring their work ID card as proof of identity.

Is Sainsbury's still operating elderly hour?

Yes, Sainsbury's is still operating special hours just for elderly and more vulnerable customers.

Older customers, carers and the disabled are given priority between 8am-9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Vulnerable customers are also given priority when online shopping.

A spokesperson explained: "We’ve been giving our existing online customers access to online home delivery.

"But we know that we haven’t been able to identify all of our vulnerable customers.

"So we’re now working with the government to identify those who are most in need."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of out story.