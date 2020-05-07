Sainsbury's VE Day opening hours – is the supermarket open on Bank Holiday Friday?

Sainsbury's traditionally has special opening times on Bank Holidays.

But it won't quite be business as usual on VE Day 2020 (May 8).

Thanks to the Government's latest coronavirus guidelines, there will be a few changes...

What are Sainsbury's VE Day opening hours?

Sainsbury's stores across the UK will be open on VE Day.

According to the supermarket giant, superstores will open from 8am until 8pm.

Meanwhile, smaller local Sainsbury's outlets will have longer opening hours. running from 7am until 11pm.

It's not quite business as usual however.

Due to coronavirus, Sainsbury's has introduced special opening hours to help NHS workers and vulnerable customers.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, only elderly and disabled customers can shop between 8am and 9am.

These rules apply on VE Day.

Six days a week from Monday to Saturday, only NHS and social care workers are allowed in the store.

However, these key workers must be able to provide a relevant pass or work ID at the door.

Is Sainsbury's still delivering food?

Yes, you Sainsbury's is still offering a delivery service.

However, the supermarket is limiting deliveries to one per customer per week.

Customers are able to make changes to their orders up to a day before delivery.

Sainsbury's introduced the new measures to ensure more customers are able to use the service.

The supermarket giant is also still operating its Click & Collect services.

Some customers were struggling to order food online as there was a shortage of delivery slots.

However, Sainsbury's has been working tirelessly to rectify the problem.

A spokesperson said: "Two weeks ago we had 370,000 online grocery slots available.

"By the end of next week we will have increased this to 600,000 across home delivery and Click & Collect.

"We will continue to add more capacity over the coming weeks."

Is Sainsbury's still operating NHS hour?

Yes, Sainsbury's is still operating special hours just for NHS workers.

NHS workers are given priority between 7.30am 8 and 8am from Monday to Saturday.

However, they are required to bring their work ID card as proof of identity.

Is Sainsbury's still operating elderly hour?

Yes, Sainsbury's is still operating special hours just for elderly and more vulnerable customers.

Older customers, carers and the disabled have priority between 8am-9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Vulnerable customers are also given priority when online shopping.

A spokesperson explained: "We’ve given existing online customers access to online home delivery.

"But we know that we haven’t been able to identify all of our vulnerable customers.

"So we’re now working with the government to identify those who are most in need."

