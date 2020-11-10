Ryan Thomas has got a new job as a Pizza Hut delivery driver. Yes, really!

The former Coronation Street actor turned delivery driver to surprise one unsuspecting Brit with one of the chain’s new limited-edition Beyond Meat pizzas.

Ryan seemed to embrace his new role, hopping onto an electric scooter to deliver the pizza to Pizza Hut’s most loyal customer in Islington, London.

Ryan Thomas has got a new pizza delivery job (Credit: Pizza Hut)

What did Ryan Thomas say about his new job?

In a video that shows his day as a delivery driver, Ryan can be seen heading into a store to collect the cooked pizza.

Are you Ryan Thomas? Are you delivering pizzas now?

“I can’t not eat this,” he comments as he opens the box, decides it looks pretty delicious and bites into a slice.

Read more: Bacon shortage could hit the UK ‘within months’

“Ryan, that was supposed to be the customer’s pizza,” a voice off camera can be heard saying.

“I’m not even sorry,” the actor can be heard to quip, as he is shown speaking with his mouth full.

We’re not sure what his other half – fitness guru Lucy Mecklenburgh – will think of his fattening indulgence, though!

Ryan with his fitness guru fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh (Credit: Splash News)

‘Are you delivering pizzas now?’

After collecting a second pizza, Ryan puts it on the back of his bike and heads to the customer’s home.

“Are you Ryan Thomas?” she asked as she opened the door. “Are you delivering pizzas now?”

“Just for today,” he smiled.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s dress deemed ‘too short’ and too expensive by viewers

Ryan teamed up with Pizza Hut to celebrate its partnership with Beyond Meat.

From today (November 10), the chain is offering a new range of plant-based pizzas are available for a limited time only.

Designed to appeal to meat lovers and vegetarians alike, they’re available in selected locations in London, Liverpool and Luton.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Ryan Thomas will be delivering them all, though.

The new range of Beyond Meat pizza are on sale in selected locations now (Credit: Pizza Hut)

The former Corrie actor divides his time between Essex and Cheshire and is father to adorable son Roman with Lucy.

He’s also dad to Scarlett, his elder daughter with his former Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.