Retro sweets fans are going wild for huge Love Heart tubes and a new Drumstick Gift Box

Retro sweets fans are going wild for the new Christmas collection from Swizzels.

And, after a sneak peak at the range, we can’t say we blame them.

It features huge tubes of Drumsticks, Love Hearts and Parma Violets, among other treats.

“Whether you’re buying for family, friends or colleagues, or stocking up for a small get-together, there’s something for all occasions and traditions,” a Swizzels rep revealed.

Treat someone you love this Christmas (Credit: Swizzels)

So what’s in the retro sweets range?

Top of our Christmas wish list is one of the gift tubes.

There are four to pick from – Love Hearts, Drumsticks, Parma Violets and the Sweet Treats Gift Tube.

Read more: You can now order a Ferrero Rocher Frappuccino at Starbucks

The Love Hearts tube features packets of emoji Love Hearts, while the Drumstick tube contains three different types of lolly – original, Bubblegum and Cherry & Apple flavours.

I bought a party bag of little bags of Squashies to give to my team as part of a Christmas gift bag but I ate them all and now have to buy more to replace them.

The Sweet Treats offering contains a range of Swizzels’ most popular sweets – including Love Hearts and Refreshers.

And the best part of all is that the 108g tube only costs £1.

You can pick them up in all major retailers or online at the Swizzels website here.

“Yes please!” declared one fan of the sweets on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizzels (@swizzels_sweets)

Drumming up business

For die-hard Drumstick fans there is an extra-special treat, though.

An entire gift box of them!

Read more: Tesco’s Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur is ‘much much nicer than Baileys’

Newly designed for Christmas 2020, it features Drumstick Lollies, Drumstick Squashies and packets of Drumstick Choos.

You can pick it up in B&M and Wilko for £3. It weighs a hefty 362g.

There’s also a Drumstick Gift Box containing a variety of treats (Credit: Swizzels)

What do Brits say about the retro sweets?

Swizzels’ Clare Lynch said: “Christmas is likely to look a little different for many this year, but what doesn’t change is the desire to treat our loved ones.

“Whoever you’re buying gifts for and however you’re celebrating in 2020, Swizzels has got the perfect festive treat.’”

Brits appear to agree, with both Squashies and Sweet Shop Favourites – Swizzels sweets – trending on Twitter this afternoon (December 4).

“I bought a party bag of little bags of Squashies to give to my team as part of a Christmas gift bag but I ate them all and now have to buy more to replace them,” quipped one retro sweets fan!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re a Swizzels fan.