Married 10 years or more? How often you should be having sex to stay happy revealed

Been married or in a relationship for 10 years or more and ever wonder how often you should be having sex? Or ever bicker with your partner about whether you’re splitting the housework fairly enough?
Or maybe you’ve only just got together and you’re dithering over when is the *right* time to move in together?
Ahead of the launch of true crime series Love & Death, ITV commissioned a survey to uncover the secrets to a successful long-term relationship.
Here’s what they found…
How often you should be having sex to stay happy
In a survey of 2,000 British couples who have been together for a decade or longer, researchers identified “having fun together”, “admitting when you are wrong” and “always having each other’s backs”, as the three most important elements of a happy long-term relationship.
Interestingly, only 26% of couples seemed to think a 50/50 division of household chores was important to marriage success. Even fewer (20%) valued liking the same TV shows.
Taking things to the bedroom, almost a quarter of couples said that they needed a “similar sex drive” to their partner. Meanwhile, a third picked out “regular sex” as a secret to a successful relationship.
But how regular is regular? SEVEN emerged as the magic number of times to be doing the deed every month, according to researchers.
Is it too early to move in together?
Meanwhile, newer couples might be interested to know that the honeymoon period apparently ends after approximately nine months.
The survey concluded that it’s probably best to wait a bit longer than that before moving in with your partner.
One year and five months was found to be the average point to move in together, to ensure a successful long-term relationship.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ITVX who commissioned the poll said: “It’s fascinating to learn that almost half of all married couples in the UK are impacted by infidelity. Thankfully, the vast majority of British couples are able to resolve things amicably.”
The secrets to a happy long-term relationship:
- Having fun together – 64 percent
- Admitting when you are wrong – 51 percent
- Always having each other’s backs – 50 percent
- Compromise – 50 percent
- Having no secrets – 43 percent
- Being able to laugh at each other – 42 percent
- Never stopping saying I love you – 42 percent
- Having the same sense of humour – 41 percent
- Never trying to change each other – 36 percent
- Regular sex – 32 percent
- Never going to sleep on an argument – 31 percent
- Being able to cry in front of each other – 27 percent
- A 50/50 division of household chores – 26 percent
- A similar sex drive – 24 percent
- Regular time apart – 22 percent
- Liking the same TV shows – 20 percent
- Cooking together – 17 percent
- Having separate bank accounts. – 16 percent
- Having the same bedtime – 15 percent
- Having an open phone policy – 10 percent
- Like the same takeaways – 10 percent
- Never going to the loo in front of each other – 7 percent
- Being aligned politically – 6 percent
- Forgiving an infidelity – 5 percent
- Separate beds – 5 percent
