17 most relatable tweets about what people plan to do when lockdown ends

With Brits approaching the end of the second week of staying at home, thoughts are turning to what we'll do once lockdown ends.

Although no end is currently in sight, Brits have been taking to Twitter to share what they'll do once they can enjoy a safe taste of freedom again.

Here's our pick of the 17 most relatable tweets about what people plan to do when the pandemic passes.

1.

You think the queue to order on Ocado is long? Wait until you try to get a hairdresser's appointment after lockdown ends. — Geordie Clarke (@GeordieClarke) March 30, 2020

2.

How I’ll eat my first 99p cheese burger from McDonald’s after lockdown ends https://t.co/kI2Tdt6W4g — • (@wraysniece) April 6, 2020

3.

Already feeling guilty about the moment lockdown ends and everyone goes out partying and I still stay at home watching TV. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 8, 2020

4.

Me planning where to go after this quarantine and lockdown ends: pic.twitter.com/w5sBySzGXa — ᴍᴀʀʟ (@FormuIaUno) April 8, 2020

5.

Going to the pub for the first time when lockdown ends: pic.twitter.com/nrIF5Ufh4W — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) March 23, 2020

6.

Picture this. Lockdown for months on end. The lockdown gets lifted. Straight down the pub. Liverpool win the league. Oasis play a huge reunion show to fund the NHS. Best month of our lives to make up for this. Absolute scenes — Tom Burrows (@mrtomburrows) March 24, 2020

7.

The first person I want to see when lockdown ends is my hairdresser!!! — Paayal Madhav (@Pie_Madhav) April 4, 2020

8.

Has everyone planned their end-of-lockdown meals? We're having McDonald's breakfast, fish and chips at the seaside, then a burrito from the services on the way home — C. Buckthorn (@CBuckthorn) April 3, 2020

9.

So the night before lockdown ends anybody want to camp outside of McDonald's overnight so we can have a breakfast there — My bio says it all (@itsyaboi_faki) April 2, 2020

10.

Could have a full decade of lockdown and I still wouldn’t want to go back to work at the end of it — Finn (@finnwllc) April 9, 2020

11.

Let’s say lockdown ends around June, will cinema’s keep the same March movies on rotation? I still haven’t seen Bad Boys. — Mpanza (@Sibu_MpanzaSA) April 8, 2020

12.

Ok but are they gonna give us some warning before lockdown ends? Competition for hair and nail appointments is going to be FIERCE. — Rose Stokes (@RoseStokes) April 5, 2020

13.

The day that lockdown ends should be made a public holiday — it eez what it eez (@faatimahmoola) April 6, 2020

14.

Prayin for the day where lockdown ends, strongbow darkfruit flowing like wine, obese english lads walking round with their shirts off and mums shouting for their kids to come in. Ahh, i love being English ! — Elliot (@elliotyoung03) April 7, 2020

15.

It's my Mum's birthday today and it's a bit more than rubbish that we're not celebrating together! The end of lockdown party is going to be epic..... Eventually! — unwilling adult (@cbuckland86) April 6, 2020

16.

This is a big part of what's keeping me going. Come end of lockdown, imagining that first pint in a beer garden. A bbq on a beach. A walk through a park without dodging everyone. — Mıchæl ‖ Bring On The Beer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇸🇪🍺 (@bringonthebeer) April 6, 2020

17.

party at my house the day lockdown ends!! — bella johnson🌟 (@bellagjohnson) April 8, 2020

