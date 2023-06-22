Woman advised to ditch partner after he springs ‘surprise wedding’ on her

A woman on Reddit has admitted she left her own “surprise wedding” that her boyfriend threw for her after “feeling blindsided”. Afterwards, the woman was advised to “get the hell out of the relationship” after she asked for advice.

The woman, who is 30, thought she was going to a fancy party with her 32-year-old boyfriend, who she called Mark. The pair have been dating for five years. She added they had discussed marriage before but they had no immediate plans for a wedding.

The woman admitted she was excited about the event, but was “completely taken aback” to see all their “family, friends, and acquaintances gathered” for a secret wedding.

The woman admitted she was ‘shocked and overwhelmed’ by the surprise wedding (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit: Woman left ‘surprise wedding’ her partner arranged

The woman admitted she was “shocked and overwhelmed” when she walked into the surprise ceremony. She explained: “While I love Mark and had dreamed of our future together, the idea of getting married without any prior discussion or consent felt like a breach of trust.”

The woman added that she pulled her boyfriend aside and explained that she wanted to be part of the planning process. She also told him she was “mentally and emotionally” unprepared for a wedding. She explained that Mark “dismissed her concerns” as he thought it would be a romantic gesture which she’d be thrilled by. He also explained that he thought she loved surprises. He added that they could have a courthouse wedding in a few days to make it legal.

But the woman ultimately decided not to proceed with the surprise wedding. She said Mark, their families and friends believe she “overreacted” and “spoiled a beautiful moment”. She said everyone’s excuse is that she always talked about marrying Mark. However, she wanted to be part of the planning.

The woman also added that she still wants to marry Mark. She also now wonders if she “wasted a perfectly good wedding”.

The woman was advised to leave her partner (Credit: Pexels)

Many people advised the woman to leave her partner

While the woman made it clear she still wanted to marry her partner, many people saw the “surprise wedding” as a red flag. And, as a result, asked her to consider leaving him.

One person declared: “Get the hell out of that relationship.” A second person advised: “If he marries you without having to ask you, what else would he do with the same excuse? Make sure you keep control over your own life!”

This relationship is not going to get better.

Another Reddit user added: “Girl run, that is so messed up. Wtf. Talk about controlling. This relationship is not going to get better.” A fourth person said: “If he really did have only the best of intentions, and you said you were uncomfortable, he should be falling over himself apologising. Doesn’t sound like he is. Sounds like he’s invalidating your emotions and doubling down on being right. That’s the future with this guy.”

Other people couldn’t believe her family and friends went along with the surprise. One person wrote: “I’d also be asking all my family and friends if they knew about this. Who told this man this was a good idea?!?” Someone else agreed: “No one thought to suggest to him this is maybe a bad idea? That it might be one event that should never be a surprise?”

