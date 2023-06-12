Woman supported after her sister lashes out at her for asking ‘not to bring two naughty kids’ to birthday dinner

On the Reddit subreddit, Am I The A*****e, a woman has been supported for telling her sister not to bring her “naughty kids” to her birthday dinner.

The woman’s sister wasn’t happy with her decision, but Redditors had firmly picked their sides.

Reddit subreddit – Woman supported for shock decision

The woman began her lengthy post by explaining that her sister “Angel” uses a “hands-off parenting” style with her kids – “Sofia” and “Parker”. However, the woman claims that her sister refuses to discipline her kids and expects other people to do so for her.

“For this reason, I asked Angel to get a babysitter for Sofia and Parker if she wanted to attend my 27th birthday. I love Sofia and Parker as their aunt. And at the same time, I want a peaceful evening to celebrate my birthday instead of dealing with Sofia and Parker’s behavior, because I know Angel isn’t going to discipline them herself,” she wrote.

She went on to claim her sister understood the decision when she told her about it. “But then she went online and made a Facebook post accusing me of hating Sofia and Parker and trying to punish Angel by only inviting our sister Jessica’s kid Megan to my birthday dinner.”

Sister lashes out

The woman then continued. She wrote: “Several of our relatives and mutual acquaintances called me out and said I was an [bleep] and was excluding a 10 and 7-year-old. I responded to Angel’s post by sharing two videos of Sofia and Parker misbehaving while Angel did nothing.”

She then explained that her parents had slammed her for sharing the videos as they had embarrassed her sister.

“They also said I could have compromised by having a “Nobody under 18” rule for my birthday dinner,” she then said.

“Megan would not be able to attend but then Sofia and Parker wouldn’t feel excluded. I do not see how that would be fair to myself or Megan. AITA For not wanting to make compromises for my birthday dinner?

Fellow Reddit users support woman on subreddit

Fellow Redditors were quick to show their support for the woman.

“NTA [not the a*****e]. Angel attempted to get social sympathy and you smacked it right down. Good for you!” one commented.

“NTA. Angel went to the internet looking for sympathy and tried to have the internet gang up on you. You just presented the internet with all the facts instead of just Angel’s side of the story. Besides, it is your birthday,” another said.

“Definitely NTA she started it, you finished it,” a third then said.

“NTA: you finished it, you didn’t start it. And your sister needs to parent her kids, it’s not their fault for their misbehaving,” another then wrote.

