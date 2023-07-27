Woman seeks advice after lying to her mum about being pregnant to prevent being kicked out of family home

A young woman has taken to Reddit seeking advice after faking a pregnancy.

It seems the 19 year old was under pressure from her mother to move out, so made the drastic decision to lie about being pregnant.

“[My mum and I are] living together and she told me it’s time I moved out and I don’t have a steady job to move out so I told her I was pregnant,” the young woman confessed.

While the lie achieved the desired effect and her mother offered to support her, it had now caused further problems as her mother asked to meet the fictional father. “What should I do?” she appealed desperately for advice.

A woman sought advice on Reddit after faking a pregnancy (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit users offer advice over fake pregnancy

The woman’s confession quickly amassed hundreds of comments on Reddit. For the most part, there was an outpouring of sympathy for her.

One person commented: “Why the hell do parents think it’s okay to kick teenagers out in today’s economy, what the hell people?”

Someone else agreed: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. Groceries, rent, gas and living expenses are at an all-time high. Damn people, stop kicking your kids out. Obviously the kids need to be contributing in some way but families need to stick together and help each other.”

“This is just sad. You’re only 19. This idea about kicking out kids as soon as they are adults just sickens me,” a third person said.

Many urged her to fess up about the fake pregancy (Credit: Pexels)

In terms of actual advice, some Redditors were more helpful than others.

One person proposed the wild plan: “All you can do at this point is fake a pregnancy for another 8-9 months, then steal a newborn around the due date. After a couple of weeks, say you’re giving it up for adoption and return it to its parents. Hope that helps.”

Several others urged her to sit her mother down and explain the situation before it spirals too far out of control. There were also suggestions that she should seek counselling for further support or find another friend or family member to move in with.

