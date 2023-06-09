Woman hits back as she’s branded ‘fatphobic’ for asking to move plane seats after being between two ‘plus-sized’ people

In the latest Reddit news, a woman has hit back after being branded ‘fatphobic’ for asking to move plane seats after being sat betwen two ‘plus-sized’ people.

Between crying babies, the stuffy cabin air and the pungent smell from the on-flight culinary delights, for some, a plane journey can feel like a bit of a nightmare.

However, for one woman, she was left “uncomfortable” when she apparently found herself in the middle of two “plus-sized people” – and people on Reddit soon ripped into her after hearing the news.

A woman has recalled her ‘uncomfortable’ plane journey (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit news

The woman recently took to Reddit to recall her experience. She revealed how he had just got off a flight from Las Vegas to New York.

“My assigned seat was a middle seat, and both people next to me were plus-sized,” she said. “I wouldn’t have any problem with this in any other situation, but plane seats are terribly small and neither of my neighbours were able to fit comfortably into their seats.”

The woman noted how on both sides of her, the passengers’ shoulder was “on top” of hers – with their thigh “on top” of her as well. Thinking enough is enough, the woman decided to take matters into her own hands.

Woman on Reddit reveals more drama is to come

“It was a pretty long flight and was kind of uncomfortable,” the woman revealed. “So about an hour and a half through, I walked up to the flight attendant and explained the situation as privately and gently as I could, and I asked if there were any other seats available.” The woman revealed how the flight attendant managed to find a seat “a few rows behind” her original seat. However, more drama was to come.

She essentially told me that I had embarrassed her and the other man.

“Getting my bag from under the seat in front of me and moving was pretty awkward. But the rest of the flight went fine,” she said. However, when she got off her flight, she was floored to find the woman she previously sat next to was waiting for her.

The woman was in between two ‘plus-sized’ people (Credit: Pexels)

Woman ’embarrassed’ the ‘plus-size’ passenger

“She essentially told me that I had embarrassed her and the other man,” the woman claimed. Apparently, the passenger was fuming as “traveling while plus-sized is hard enough without ‘people treating fatness like a contagious disease'”.

She went on: “She also said that I made it a public demonstration to everyone that plus-sized passengers are an ‘inconvenience’ and opened the door to fatphobia on flights.”

The woman admitted that she “really didn’t mean for it to come across that way”. But noted how she can understand how it did. She added: “Everyone on the flight saw me move. So now I’m wondering whether I should have just stuck it out. It wasn’t like I was being suffocated or anything.”

Woman hits back at ‘fatphobic’ claims

But it seems the internet was not too impressed with the woman’s story. So much so, that she was forced to make an edit to the story and hit back at trolls.

She wrote: “Edit: Pls stop being mean to all plus-sized people in the comments section. Generalisation isn’t nice peace and love.”

She then issued another update, writing: “Edit 2: I know hardly anyone that was going to comment something rude is really going to listen to me, but for whatever it’s worth, the blatant fatphobia in the comments isn’t helping anything or anyone.

“Cut it out. I posted this to get some insight on if and how I maybe could have handled the situation better. Not to give an example of how ‘all larger people are xyz’. And if you don’t literally know every single larger person that has ever lived, you have no business commenting anything like that in the first place.”

